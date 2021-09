New Delhi, September 27: A new variant of the Dengue has been observed in over 11 states in the country which has become a big concern for health experts. Though, the dengue outbreak is under control, several cases of high fever caused by the new variant of Dengue DENV 2 is being reported in many cities across the country.

Among the multiple variants -- DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4 of the dengue virus, DENV 2 or the strain D2 is considered to be the most severe and can even lead to fatal internal bleeding and shock.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research, told the media that the strain is particularly virulent and capable of inducing mortality. He added that it was one of the reasons behind the mysterious fever which had hit the western UP districts of Firozabad, Agra, Mathura and Aligarh that led to the deaths of many people last month. Meerut Logs 26 New Dengue Cases, 115 Active Cases.

Speaking to IANS, Dr B.L. Sherwal, RGSS Hospital Director, said that irrespective of the Dengue strain, the precaution is same as the same mosquito spreads the disease. He said that the most important precaution is not to let water stagnate around you and use full sleeve dress. He warned that this type of mosquito generally bites in the day time, so we need to take extra care of it. Dr Sherwal added that these are just types of dengue with more or less same symptoms and same pattern of prevention too.

Dr Vineeta Singh Tandon of PSRI Hospital said that D2 is more virulent and can cause high grade fever, vomiting, joint pains, altered sensorium and may even lead to lethal complications resulting in dengue hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome. Telangana Govt Hospital Records 40 Dengue Cases Since Sept 1.

If a person was infected by one sero type in the past, a second infection by another sero type increases the risk of causing dengue hemorrhagic fever. Rest, hydration and managing fever with paracetamol is advisable. One should avoid taking analgesics and aspirin.

