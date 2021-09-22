Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Meerut on Tuesday reported 26 new cases of dengue, a vector-borne disease, and there are 115 active cases, informed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan.

"Today (Tuesday), we have reported 26 dengue cases. Total active cases are 115. The recovered case of dengue stands at 116. Patients undergoing treatment at home are 62 and they have mild symptoms, while 63 are admitted to hospital," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Pro Smartphone Teased; Likely To Be Launched in India on October 1, 2021.

The CMO further said that a number of activities to curb the outbreak have been undertaken by the health department. "We are constantly conducting awareness drives and investigating fever patients in rural areas. Our teams are spraying medicine in homes," he said.

According to him, the dengue cases are now decreasing.

Also Read | Oppo A54, Oppo F19 Smartphones See A Price Hike of Rs 1,000.

"We are urging people to maintain cleanliness. Action will be taken against those found flouting the protocol," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Meerut had reported 18 new dengue cases.

Several other districts of Uttar Pradesh have also been reporting dengue cases in the past weeks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)