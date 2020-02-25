Eggs for Breakfast: Why It Is Important to Eat This Protein-Rich Food in the Morning Meal for Weight Loss and Good Health

Eggs For Breakfast (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Most people in metro cities have a bad habit of skipping breakfast due to their busy schedule. This, in turn, leads them to eat foods which are not only high in calories but are also unable to provide the body with essential macros and micros. Morning meal is the most important meal, as the saying goes, "Breakfast like a king". Speaking about breakfast, one food which should always be a part of the meal is eggs, which are loaded with good quality proteins and minerals. It is important to include eggs in breakfast for weight loss and overall good health. Is Breakfast Important for Weight Loss? How to Make Your Morning Meal Healthy.

Eggs are loaded with essential nutrients such as vitamin B6, B12 and vitamin D along with heart-healthy unsaturated fats. Eggs help in increasing HDL cholesterol which is good for the heart. Eggs provide the body with all essential amino acids. Egg yolks contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin which help reduce the risk of cataracts. The yolk of an egg is also rich in zinc which is responsible for increasing the testosterone levels in males.

How Eating Eggs in The Morning Helps in Weight Loss

Eggs are low on carbohydrates and rich in protein. They are the ideal food for weight loss, however, eating it first thing in the morning can double up its benefits. Eggs are a nutrient-dense food which keeps the body full for a longer time. Including eggs in your morning meal can reduce your appetite which, thereby, reduces the overall calorie intake. Eggs are also low in glycemic index value which makes them an ideal food for breakfast.

How Many Eggs Should You Eat For Breakfast?

Ideally, you should eat two to three eggs every morning to maintain lean mass in the body. According to a study published in the National Institute of Health in the year 1994, eating two eggs a day for six weeks can increase HDL levels by 10 percent. Many times, there is a debate that people who have cholesterol problem should completely eradicate egg from their diet. However, as per the recent study from McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences, eating one entire egg in a day may not harm heart health. The study has also been published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition which claims that one egg per day does not increase the risk of cardiovascular disease or mortality even if people have a history of heart disease or diabetes.

Without a second thought, you should plan to include two full eggs to your breakfast for good health. Eating protein-rich foods like eggs along with fibres and complex carbohydrates in your morning meal plays an important role in keeping you fit and healthy.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)