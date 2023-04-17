Mumbai, April 17: A tragic turn of events occurred during the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award ceremony on Sunday in Navi Mumbai, where at least 11 persons died and 20 others were rushed to the hospital due to heat stroke. The event was held in an open field and was attended by thousands.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, and others attended the Bhushan award ceremony that took place in the Kharghar neighbourhood of the Raigad district, which borders Mumbai. The award was conferred to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, a social reformer and spiritual leader. Amid the horrible tragedy, scroll down to know all about heat strokes, its symptoms, causes, and prevention. Maharashtra Bhushan Awards Tragedy: 11 People Have Died From Heat Stroke During Award Ceremony in Khargar, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics).

What is Heat Stroke?

A severe increase in body temperature is known as a heat stroke. It is one of the most prevalent illnesses afflicting individuals in India throughout the summer. People get this summer ailment as the sun becomes scorching hot and a piercing hot wind blows all day.

When exposed to extremely hot temperatures, infants and young children, athletes, outdoor workers, and the elderly are most at risk for suffering from a heat stroke. It may be a medical emergency if it is severe and requires quick management and assistance.

Causes of Heat Stroke

When the climate is excessively hot and humid, heat stroke occurs as a result of prolonged sun exposure. It develops when the body's cooling system fails and it becomes overheated. The most harm is done in this scenario by dehydration brought on by significant water loss (due to sweating). When the body's fluid requirements are not met promptly, it starts to exhibit symptoms of dehydration and could have negative consequences. Summer Care Tips: How To Manage a Heat Stroke.

Symptoms of Heat Stroke

High body temperature Headache, fatigue and dizziness Flushed & red skin Altered orientation Nausea & vomiting Increased breath rate Less urination

Prevention and Treatment

Steer clear of prolonged exposure to the sun's direct rays and a hot, muggy environment. Cover your head and face, dress comfortably in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and hydrate well. Try to stay inside from 11 am to 4 pm, when the heat is at its worst. Steer clear of dehydration On hot days, refrain from engaging in strenuous physical activity.

Additionally, avoid engaging in prolonged, strenuous exercise outside in the hot weather. Start out slowly and gradually increase up the speed if you aren't used to working out or working out in a warm area. STOP all exercise if you are working out in the heat and it is making your heart race and you are having trouble breathing. If you feel weak or faint, try to find a cool spot or a shelter that is shaded by the sun and take a nap.

