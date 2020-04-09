How to Make Face Mask Using Cotton Bandana and Hair Ties at Home That Requires No Sewing! Watch Easy Step-by-Step DIY Tutorial

Homemade masks out of bandana (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it is important to wear masks so that you do not spread the coronavirus to others. Many areas in the country have also made it compulsory for people to wear masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared guidelines about the usage of masks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Most people are practising social distancing and are self-quarantined to slow down the spread of COVOD-19. But most people are using a mask when they are stepping out of their house in an attempt to not catch the coronavirus. However, the new guidelines mention that one can use a normal cotton cloth mask to help slow down the pandemic in addition to taking measures like social distancing. How to Make Face Masks at Home Without a Sewing Machine during COVID-19 Pandemic With Cloth.

CDC says: "CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission (emphasis theirs)." It further said, "CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure." If you are looking out to make an easy mask at home using a clean bandana lying around your house, here's a step-by-step DIY tutorial:

Take large cotton bandana and place it facedown on a clean flat surface. Now create a band by fold the top half down to the middle of the scarf and then the bottom half up to the middle, creating a long band-like structure.

Flip the folded area down

Now loop two hair ties over each end of the folded and place it in the middle of the sides.

Fold the sides of the band to the middle and insert one end into the other.

Flip it over and use the hair ties to loop them over each ear to wear and make sure the mask covers your mouth and nose.

How to make face masks out of bandana (Watch Video):

The CDC also mentioned in their current report that the cloth face coverings recommended "are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators." Since many people are buying off these surgical masks that are often used by doctors the CDC recommended that you may not need them. CDC said that the N-95 masks "are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders".