International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day to Celebrate the Human Rights of Persons With Albinism

Albinism is a condition that affects millions of people across the world. People with this condition are often faced with discrimination and sometimes even violence. In an effort to stand in solidarity with those living with this condition and to take a stand against the bullies who have been targeting them, the United Nations announced June 13 to be observed as International Albinism Awareness Day. This commemoration holds immense significance in the lives of those living with the condition and their families. One cannot forget the activists who are striving to end the discriminations albinos face on a daily basis.

When is International Albinism Awareness Day 2020?

As mentioned, International Albinism Awareness Day will be celebrated on June 13. This day was first observed in the year 2014 when the United Nations General Assembly decided to adopt a resolution and mark June 13 as the International Albinism Awareness Day.

Significance of International Albinism Awareness Day

The celebration of International Albinism Awareness Day is vital in raising awareness about albinism and also to stop the violence and discrimination against the people suffering from it. Albinism is a rare noncontagious condition that results in a lack of melanin in the eyes, skin and hair, making it vulnerable to the sunlight. People with albinism can, therefore, sometimes be visually impaired and are prone to skin cancer. The absence of melanin is the centre point of albinism, and there is no cure for it yet.

International Albinism Awareness Day Celebrations

In Europe and North America, one in 17000-20000 people have some form of albinism, whereas in Tanzania it is 1 in 1400. The number varies from country to country, but the sufferings of people with albinism continue to be the same. This event is theme-based, and every year a theme is decided to celebrate the day and raise awareness. The theme chosen this year is "Made to Shine". This theme will help us celebrate the achievements and success of people who have albinism and have defied odds to be successful. It is also a day to stand in solidarity with the people who have albinism.

The worldwide population should stand in support of people with albinism so that they can live without stigma, fear, violence, and discrimination. And we hope that this International Albinism Awareness Day brings us one step closer to this goal. Happy International Albinism Awareness Day 2020.

