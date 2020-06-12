Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day to Celebrate the Human Rights of Persons With Albinism

Health & Wellness Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 09:06 PM IST
A+
A-
International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day to Celebrate the Human Rights of Persons With Albinism
International Albinism Awareness Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Albinism is a condition that affects millions of people across the world. People with this condition are often faced with discrimination and sometimes even violence. In an effort to stand in solidarity with those living with this condition and to take a stand against the bullies who have been targeting them, the United Nations announced June 13 to be observed as International Albinism Awareness Day. This commemoration holds immense significance in the lives of those living with the condition and their families. One cannot forget the activists who are striving to end the discriminations albinos face on a daily basis.

When is International Albinism Awareness Day 2020?

As mentioned, International Albinism Awareness Day will be celebrated on June 13. This day was first observed in the year 2014 when the United Nations General Assembly decided to adopt a resolution and mark June 13 as the International Albinism Awareness Day.

Significance of International Albinism Awareness Day

The celebration of International Albinism Awareness Day is vital in raising awareness about albinism and also to stop the violence and discrimination against the people suffering from it. Albinism is a rare noncontagious condition that results in a lack of melanin in the eyes, skin and hair, making it vulnerable to the sunlight. People with albinism can, therefore, sometimes be visually impaired and are prone to skin cancer. The absence of melanin is the centre point of albinism, and there is no cure for it yet.

International Albinism Awareness Day Celebrations

In Europe and North America, one in 17000-20000 people have some form of albinism, whereas in Tanzania it is 1 in 1400. The number varies from country to country, but the sufferings of people with albinism continue to be the same. This event is theme-based, and every year a theme is decided to celebrate the day and raise awareness. The theme chosen this year is "Made to Shine". This theme will help us celebrate the achievements and success of people who have albinism and have defied odds to be successful. It is also a day to stand in solidarity with the people who have albinism.

Albinism Awareness Campaign - Connie Chiu

The worldwide population should stand in support of people with albinism so that they can live without stigma, fear, violence, and discrimination. And we hope that this International Albinism Awareness Day brings us one step closer to this goal. Happy International Albinism Awareness Day 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
albinism Albinism Causes Albinism in Humans Albinism Type Albinos Festivals And Events International Albinism Awareness Day International Albinism Awareness Day 2019 International Albinism Awareness Day 2019 History International Albinism Awareness Day 2019 Significance International Albinism Awareness Day 2019 Theme International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 Theme International Albinism Awareness Day Significance International Albinism Awareness Day Theme
You might also like
Philippines Independence Day 2020: 16 Incredible Facts About the Philippines You Probably May Not Have Known
Viral

Philippines Independence Day 2020: 16 Incredible Facts About the Philippines You Probably May Not Have Known
Anne Frank Facts: Remembering ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ Author and Holocaust Victim on Her 91st Birth Anniversary
Viral

Anne Frank Facts: Remembering ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ Author and Holocaust Victim on Her 91st Birth Anniversary
Anne Frank Quotes: Celebrating ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ Author and 15-Year-Old Holocaust Victim’s 91st Birth Anniversary With Her Memorable Sayings
Viral

Anne Frank Quotes: Celebrating ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ Author and 15-Year-Old Holocaust Victim’s 91st Birth Anniversary With Her Memorable Sayings
International Falafel Day 2020: From Origin of Falafel to World’s Largest Falafel, Here Are 7 Interesting Facts About This Middle Eastern Dish
Food

International Falafel Day 2020: From Origin of Falafel to World’s Largest Falafel, Here Are 7 Interesting Facts About This Middle Eastern Dish
World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Quotes: Thoughts That Highlight the Need to Safeguard our Children From Exploitation
Festivals & Events

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Quotes: Thoughts That Highlight the Need to Safeguard our Children From Exploitation
Ram Prasad Bismil 123rd Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Indian Freedom Fighter Who Was Also a Poet
Festivals & Events

Ram Prasad Bismil 123rd Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Indian Freedom Fighter Who Was Also a Poet
Sane Guruji 70th Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Renowned Author and Freedom Fighter, Pandurang Sadashiv Sane
Festivals & Events

Sane Guruji 70th Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Renowned Author and Freedom Fighter, Pandurang Sadashiv Sane
World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Date, Significance and Celebrations: Here’s Why It Is Important to Observe the Day and End Violence Against Children
Festivals & Events

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Date, Significance and Celebrations: Here’s Why It Is Important to Observe the Day and End Violence Against Children
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement