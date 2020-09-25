September 25 is observed as International Ataxia Awareness Day. The day is dedicated to the degenerative disease of the nervous system and with a coordinated effort from individuals and Ataxia organizations, the day is observed. he idea is to spread a word about this rare disease. On this day experts and volunteers help shed light on this rare degenerative disease. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an easier way you can help with Ataxia awareness is by using social media.

You can post a personal story or information about Ataxia to help with the awareness efforts. Ataxia is a disease that affects people of all ages. Age of symptom-onset can vary widely, from childhood to late adulthood. Complications from the disease are serious, oftentimes debilitating, and can be life-shortening. Individuals with ataxia often require the use of wheelchairs, walkers, and/or scooters. Most people have likely never heard of ataxia, which refers to a group of rare and often fatal genetically-based degenerative neurological disorders. An estimated 150,000 people in the United States are affected by ataxia.

What is Ataxia?

Ataxia is a degenerative disease of the nervous system. Many symptoms of Ataxia mimic those of being drunk, such as slurred speech, stumbling, falling, and incoordination. These symptoms are caused by damage to the cerebellum, the part of the brain that is responsible for coordinating movement.

Ataxia Can Lead To:

Poor coordination.

Unsteady walk and a tendency to stumble.

Difficulty with fine motor tasks, such as eating, writing or buttoning a shirt.

Change in speech.

Involuntary back-and-forth eye movements (nystagmus)

Difficulty swallowing.

Ataxia Causes And Treatment

Ataxia is usually caused by damage to a part of the brain known as the cerebellum, but it can also be caused by damage to the spinal cord or other nerves. The spinal cord is a long bundle of nerves that runs down the spine and connects the brain to all other parts of the body. There's no treatment specifically for ataxia. In some cases, treating the underlying cause resolves the ataxia, such as stopping medications that cause it. In other cases, such as ataxia that results from chickenpox or other viral infections, it's likely to resolve on its own.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).