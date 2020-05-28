International Day of Action for Women's Health 2020: Hygiene Tips Every New Mum MUST Follow to Prevent Bacterial and Viral Infections

Postpartum Period (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Motherhood is magical, and there can be no one word to describe the act of creating, delivering, and raising a child. But while newborns are doted upon, mums tend to keep their health in the backburner. They are often left with limited resources to navigate one of the most profound physical and psychological shifts a woman can experience. If you are a new mum, you must start caring for your hygiene right from your pregnancy. According to studies, one out of five pregnant women is susceptible to bacterial vaginosis at some point during their pregnancy which in turn can affect the health of the baby. If you are a new mother, make sure you follow these hygiene habits.

Maintain Good Hygiene

Improper hygiene can expose you and your baby to a multitude of infections. Be sure to clean yourself well by taking a proper shower, maintaining good vaginal health and clipping your nails to keep the diseases at bay.

Avoid Using Chemical Products

There are a lot of changes happening in your body after delivery. While feminine or vaginal wash helps in keeping bacterial infections at bay, you should not overuse them as excessive cleansing could affect the pH balance of your vagina. Also, refrain from using aromatic soaps or products to your private parts.

Keep Your Breasts Clean

In the twelfth of your pregnancy, your breasts start secreting fluids which later forms milk for your baby. This fluid often can lead to damp and itchy breasts. Thus, it becomes crucial to keep your breasts and your nipples clean. Rub a small amount of breast milk on your nipples after breastfeeding to allow your nipples to breathe. Keep them clean and dry and give them as much air as possible.

Wash Your Hands Frequently

Washing your hands at frequent intervals will help you stay away from the diseases as well keep your baby away from cold, flu or stomach infections. Ensure that you wash your hands before and after your meals, while changing the baby diaper, and every time you get in touch with any chemical.

Remember that a healthy mum equals a healthy baby, so keep your hygiene game at the top.