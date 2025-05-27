The International Day of Action for Women's Health is an annual event that is observed on May 28 around the world. This day was established in 1987 during the Fourth International Women's Health Meeting in Costa Rica. It was established by women's rights activists to highlight the importance of women's sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). International Day of Action for Women's Health 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28. The International Day of Action for Women's Health 2025 theme is ‘In Solidarity We Resist: Our Fight, Our Right!’. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The theme this year captures the urgency and strength of collective resistance in the face of an alarming global backlash against sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), driven by well-funded and organised anti-rights actors. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Action for Women's Health 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Day of Action for Women's Health 2025 Date

International Day of Action for Women's Health 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28

International Day of Action for Women's Health 2025 Theme

The International Day of Action for Women's Health 2025 theme is ‘In Solidarity We Resist: Our Fight, Our Right!’.

International Day of Action for Women's Health History

International Day of Action for Women's Health has been commemorated on May 28 by women 's health advocates and their communities since 1987. It was during the International Women's Health Meeting in Costa Rica, when Latin American and Caribbean Women's Health Network (LACWHN) proposed to celebrate May 28 annually as the International Day of Action for Women's Health.

LACWHN took the responsibility of promoting and coordinating the regional actions, while Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) being the global network was requested to spearhead May 28 campaign globally. Both networks worked closely together with the group of core active members in coordinating the campaign efforts.

International Day of Action for Women's Health Significance

International Day of Action for Women's Health is an important annual event that advocates for the rights of women’s health around the world. Over the years, this annual event has become a global platform for advocacy, education, and mobilization. On this day, activists, organisations, and communities worldwide organise various events to raise awareness and demand inclusive healthcare services for women and girls.

