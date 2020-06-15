Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Men's Health Week 2020: Why Drinking Too Much Alcohol Makes You Feel Depressed and Anxious!

Health & Wellness Tania Tarafdar| Jun 15, 2020 01:36 PM IST
A+
A-
Men's Health Week 2020: Why Drinking Too Much Alcohol Makes You Feel Depressed and Anxious!
Alcohol | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Every time you wake up after a night of heavy drinking, you feel like crap. But sometimes, the aftermath of heavy alcohol leaves you with more than just a bad hangover. While people generally drink to lift their spirits, heavy drinking can leave you stressed, anxious, or plagued with guilt. How many times did you wake up wondering if you said something offensive? Drinking too much alcohol can make you feel out of control. Alcohol is not easy for your body to process, which means that you will naturally feel fatigued and stressed. Here's why heavy drinking makes you feel depressed.

Alcohol Ruins Your Sleep

Consuming too much alcohol can throw your entire sleep cycle out of balance. Sleep recharges you, and lack of sleep can trigger the same brain mechanisms that make us sensitive to anxiety to and depression. You automatically wake up depressed with low energy when you do not get enough sleep at night. Alcohol Abuse in Young Adults and Its Impact on Heart Health.

Alcohol Aggravates Your Depressive Feelings

Although you may like to believe that booze can make you feel happy, but according to research, the opposite is true. Drinking affects the neurotransmitters that regulate mood and behaviour. Alcohol binds to receptors in your brain that initially makes you feel good, but the effect doesn't last. People Facing Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms Require Medical Attention: Experts.

People with preexisting mental health conditions can feel worse with excessive drinking. So if you turn to alcohol when you are unhappy, you will still be upset once the alcohol wears off. How to Safely Stop Drinking During Lockdown? MoHFW Releases Video Highlighting Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms, Tips to Tackle The Issue.

Tally how often you suffer negative consequences due to heavy drinking. You will want to seek medical help if you continually find yourself struggling with depression or you are regularly getting into fights after guzzling beers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Alcohol alcohol abuse anxiety Depression men's health men's health week Men's Health Week 2020 Men's Mental Health
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 7 Lessons We, the Media, Should Learn From the Outrageous Reporting of the Actor’s Suicide
Men's Health Week 2020: Why Is Suicide Rate Higher in Men? Reasons Why It is Important to Talk About Male Mental Health Stigma and Ways We Can Help
Health & Wellness

Men's Health Week 2020: Why Is Suicide Rate Higher in Men? Reasons Why It is Important to Talk About Male Mental Health Stigma and Ways We Can Help
Depression and Suicide: Top Myths That Needs to be Busted Today to Save a Life!
Health & Wellness

Depression and Suicide: Top Myths That Needs to be Busted Today to Save a Life!
Workplace Depression: How to Abate Suicidal Tendency Due to Job Stress?
Health & Wellness

Workplace Depression: How to Abate Suicidal Tendency Due to Job Stress?
Men’s Health Week 2020: From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are Five Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow
Health & Wellness

Men’s Health Week 2020: From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are Five Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow
Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
News

Milind Deora Shares How He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts During Teenage & Even As MP, Tweets 5 Coping Tools
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: #MentalHealthMatters Takes over Twitter as Netizens Talk About Depression and Suicidal Thoughts
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide: #MentalHealthMatters Takes over Twitter as Netizens Talk About Depression and Suicidal Thoughts
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement