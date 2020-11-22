New Delhi, November 22: Moderna Inc will charge $25 to $37 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine from the governments, depending on the quantity of order placed, company's Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told Welt Sonntag (WamS), a German weekly. He said, “Our vaccine therefore costs about the same as a flu shot, which is between $10 and $50." Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 94.5% Effective in Phase 3 Trials, Likely to Receive Emergency Use Approval From US FDA.

According to the interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, is said to be 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the COVID-19. It has become the second manufacturer to report results that far exceeded expectations after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, the company said. Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: India in Dialogue With US Biotech Giant Over Progress in Coronavirus Vaccine Development.

The Eurpoean Union has been in talks with Moderna Inc since July for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. On Monday, an EU official involved in the talks said the European Commission wanted to reach a deal with Moderna for the supply of millions of doses of its vaccine candidate for a price below $25 per dose.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2020 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).