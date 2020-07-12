Every season, be it summer or winter or monsoon, has a lot of myths associated with it. When it comes to nutrition, skincare or hair care, it is essential to take consultation from experts or do research before blindly following myths. With monsoon making its entry in most parts of the nation, people have already started taking some precautionary measures to stay healthy during the rainy season. Let's take a look at which of these are actually myths. Corn Benefits and Nutrition: Is it Healthy to Eat Bhutta? 5 Myths Busted.

Five Monsoon Myths Debunked

1. Eating Curd in Monsoon Can Make You Sick

Many people avoid curd in monsoon as they think it is cold in nature and can make them ill. However, that's not true. Curd can be eaten in any season. In fact, it can prove to be a handy food in the rainy season. Curds contain good bacteria known as probiotics which improve gut health and also help in avoiding stomach infections.

2. Catching Cold After Getting Wet

Most people think that we get cold immediately after getting drenched in the rain. However, in reality, you get sick, because of the change in temperature. The rain makes the climate suddenly cold and the body reacts to it which can make us ill. It is important you work on strengthening your immune system by eating vitamin C rich foods.

3. Avoid Eating Seafood in Monsoon

In the rainy season, it is believed that fishermen avoid going to the sea and also it is breeding season for fishes. Due to this, it is said that fresh fish are scarce in monsoon and frozen fish, which is not hygienically stored, can cause food poisoning. However, if you have access to fresh fish and are able to identify it, then there is no problem in having them.

4. Chicken Soup Aids in Speedy Recovery From Cold

Chicken soup does not have any special magical property that aids in speedy recovery from cold in monsoon. However, the fact is that any home-made healthy soup can provide relief from a throat infection, cold and reduce inflammation.

5. You Shouldn't Apply Makeup During Monsoon

There is no reason to skip makeup entirely in monsoon. However, it's important to use appropriate makeup. Humidity in the rainy season can bring out oiliness, pimples and dry patches so it's important to use lightweight products that don't aggravate it.

Therefore, make sensible choices and avoid falling for these monsoon myths. We hope you have a lovely rainy season ahead.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

