National Bean Day is annually celebrated on January 6 to commemorate the death of famous geneticist, Gregor Mendel who died in 1884. Mendel used bean plants and pea plants to develop theories on genetics in plants. Beans and legumes are quite healthy and they must compulsorily become part of regular meal for vegans and lacto-vegetarians. On the occasion of National Bean Day 2021, we will share with you seven beans and legumes that can be included in daily diet for overall good health. How to Eat Black Beans to Lose Weight.

Beans and legumes are the fruits or seeds of a family of plants called Fabaceae. They are enriched with fiber, B vitamins and proteins.They are also a great replacement for meat as a source of vegetarian protein. Beans and legumes are rich in fibers and protein which create the feeling of fullness and help in reducing the production of hunger hormone ghrelin, this, in turn, thereby helps in weight loss. Apart from this beans and legumes help reduce cholesterol, decrease blood sugar levels and increase healthy gut bacteria. How Chana Dal Helps in Weight Loss: Here Are Five Mouth Watering Recipes of Split Chickpea Lentils.

Seven Beans & Legumes to Include in Daily Diet

1. Chickpeas

Chickpeas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, chickpeas can help reduce weight, risk factors for heart disease and potentially even the risk of cancer, especially when they replace red meat in the diet. As per NutritionData, 164 g of cooked chickpeas consist of 269 calories, which comprise of 14.5 g protein, 12.5 g fibre and essential micronutrients like folate, manganese, copper and iron.

2. Kidney Beans

Rajma Masala (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Kidney beans famously known as rajma in India is quite healthy and tasty bean. The high content of fibres in kidney beans can help slow the absorption of sugar into the blood and therefore reduce blood sugar levels. Kidney beans is also rich in protein and micronutrients like manganese, thiamine, copper and iron.

3. Soybeans

Soy Products (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Soybeans are perfect alternative to meatless meat and are very rich source of protein. These beans are also taken in the form of tofu. As per NutritionData, 172 g of soybeans contains 298 calories which comprise of 28.6 g protein, 10.3 g fibre and other micronutrients like manganese, iron, phosphorous, vitamin K and vitamin B2.

4. Lentils

Lentils (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Lentils are quite healthy legume which can help reduce blood sugar and also provide the body with good amount of protein. As per NutritionData, 198 g of lentil contains 230 calories which comprise of 17.9 g proteins, 15.6 g fibres and other micronutrients like folate, manganese and copper.

5. Black Beans

Black Beans (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Black beans are staple food in Central and South America. As per the study published in the National Institute of Health, black beans help reduce the spike in blood sugar that occurs after eating a meal, which may decrease the risk of diabetes and weight gain.

6. Cowpeas

Black-Eyed Peas (Photo Credits: Pxhere)

Black-eyed peas are also known as cowpeas can keep the body full for a longer time, which in turn helps in weight loss. They also come along with lignans, which may play a role in preventing osteoporosis, heart disease, and certain cancers.

7. Peanuts

Moongphali (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Peanuts are energy-dense foods and having them as a snack can help avoid overeating and consumption of fewer calories in subsequent meals. American Diabetes Association has named this legume as a diabetes superfood as they are also rich in fibre, which lowers blood sugar level.

On National Bean Day 2021, try preparing a unique and yummy recipe from above-mentioned healthy beans. Also, make a point to add these legumes in your diet on regular basis for overall good health.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).