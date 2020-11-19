Split chickpea lentils, known as chana dal in Hindi, is the most popular food ingredient in the Indian subcontinent. This legume is quite nutritious and is loaded with high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals. Chana dal is used for preparing main course dishes as well as desserts. It looks and tastes like small kernels of the sweet corn. Split chickpea lentils are roasted or sometimes powdered in the form of flour, known as besan. Let's take a look at how chana dal can help in weight loss and also check out five mouth-watering recipes of this lentil. From Weight Loss to Strong Bones, 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Masoor Dal (Red Lentils) in Your Diet.

Chana Dal For Weight Loss

Chana dal is rich in protein and fibre which aids in weight loss. Proteins help in preserving muscle mass which boosts metabolic rate and aids in burning calories, while fibre reduces the level of the hunger hormone ghrelin. Apart from this, split chickpea lentils also are low in the glycemic index (GI) value. Also, the presence of manganese lowers insulin resistance. This lentil comes along with B-vitamins like B1, B2, B3 and B9 which play an important role in glucose metabolism. Split chickpea lentils are low in cholesterol and contain folic acid, which is good for heart health too. Panchmel Dal For Good Health: How This Combination of Five Lentils Can Serve as Perfect Protein-Rich Dish For Vegetarians (Watch Recipe Video)

Five Best Chana Dal Recipes

1. Chana Dal Dhokla

2. Chana Dal Gujiya

3. Masala Vadai

4. Chana Dal Pancakes

5. Lauki Chana Dal

Irrespective of whether you are a vegetarian or non-vegetarian, you should try to include chana dal in your meals. This lentil pairs well with most food items. However, for weight loss, be sure to prepare chana dal recipes by avoiding usage of excessive oil and other fattening items. Also, always remember, eating in moderation is the key to good health, and therefore, keep a check on the portion of food items you eat.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

