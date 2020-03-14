Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Black Beans to Lose Weight

Black Beans (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Losing weight is often considered as a challenging task, where one loses hope without even giving it a chance. However, that's not the case, weight loss is easily possible provided one makes a point to eat clean and healthy food day in and day out. One such food item is black beans which can aid you in the process of weight loss. In this week weight loss tip, we will discuss how this legume can help you lose weight. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight.

Black beans are also known as turtle beans due to their hard shell-like experience. These beans are the edible seed of the plant. Black beans are high in protein, fibre and they are also loaded with vital minerals. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of black beans contains 5.38 g protein, 3.8 g fibre, 15.38 g carbohydrates, 42 mg calcium and 376 mg potassium. Black beans also come along with quercetin and saponins which enhance heart health. Sprouts For Weight Loss: All That You Should Know About Sprouting of Moong Beans And How They Help.

Black Beans For Weight Loss

Dietary fibre plays a crucial role when it comes to weight loss and weight management by functioning as a “bulking agent” in the digestive system. High fibre foods make the body feel full after eating and thereby reduce appetite. This, in turn, can reduce overeating and help the person attain a calorie deficit state which is essential for weight loss. Also, black beans, helps in reducing blood pressure, as it is naturally low in sodium. It must also be noted that black beans improve the digestive tract and promote good digestion which is also necessary for weight loss.

That's not all, black beans can also help in preventing cancer, due to the presence of selenium, which is a mineral responsible to detoxify some cancer-causing compounds present in the body. It is needless to say that black beans should also be eaten in moderation, as anything in excess is not good for the health. For healthy weight loss, it is always suggested to take consultation from a dietician.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)