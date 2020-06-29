Handshakes are essential a very prominent part of one’s body language. In the corporate jungle it is one of the , most impportant ways to greet a person and and to understand who’s your ally and your enemy, also, everyone that’s in between. According to experts, there are different types of handshakes and each of them reveals a little something about an individual’s personality. Here's how to decode a handshake. Read on till the end to learn this body language.

1. Sweaty Palms Handshake

According to experts, a handshake with sweaty palms is a sign of a nervousness. These people belong to the self-conscious lot and tend to over analyse everything.

2. Handshake That Feels Like a Hug

A handshake that almost feels like a hug signals care-giving in the most professional way possible. This gesture is common in politicians or people who work in a social circuit and whose job is to be diplomatic.

3. The Very Strong Handshake

A strong and tight handshake is a sign of a strong and a gregarious personality. They are quite loud and tend to be a little too out there. That said, they do not have any hidden agendas.

4. The Fist Bump

The fist bump isn’t exactly a handshake. But when you find a friend in a colleague, this is the best way of expressing that chemistry. It’s a sign of brothers in crime and how they stand together against the world.

5. The Finger Vice Handshake

Some people attack just the fingers instead of the whole palm. They are just a tad bit insecure and through this handshake, they want to pass on the message they they are still in power.

6. The Lobster Claw Handshake

These people show anxiety and commitment issues. When they shake hands, they keep all their fingers close together and try to reach for minimum contact. These are the same people who avoid deep rooted connections in relationships.

Did you ever feel pushed while shaking hands? These handshakes are indicative of someone who is afraid of any kind of intimacy or closeness and prefers to keep distance.

