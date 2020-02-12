Happy Hug Day 2020: Super Cool and Fun Facts About Hugs You Need to Know RN

Fun Facts About Hugging (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Hug Day is a part of Valentine Week celebration taking place every year on February 12. This day is much loved by couples as they have all the reasons to hug and develop more feeling of affection and love. Lovers would definitely like to have their partner wrapped in their arms and be closer to each other with hugs lasting for a long duration. Well, if that sounds very romantic, then we must also know about a few fun facts about hugging. Happy Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner Ahead of The Festival of Love.

Romance is necessary for a relationship, however, it is also important to be humorous with your partner. By knowing a few interesting and fun facts about a hug, you can make Hug Day 2020 more special for your loved one. Let's start with the first fact about Hug, it stands for healing, understanding and gratitude. And on that note, scroll down for more interesting facts about hugging. Valentine Week 2020 Full List of Days for PDF Download Online: Check Date-Sheet and Significance of Each Day From Rose Day to Valentine’s Day.

Fun Facts About Hugging

1. It is said that eight hugs a day provide mental stability, while 12 Hugs a day improves the psychological development of a person. Therefore, hug your girlfriend or boyfriend as many times as possible in a day for good mental health.

2. Couples indeed can't stay without hugging and kissing each other, the proof of it is the fact, that these people spend one hour every month hugging. A hugging session is at least of 10 seconds.

3. A proper hug has the power of ironing out differences and breaks the wall created due to the biggest fight. The example of which is shown in a Bollywood movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. where lead actor Sanjay Dutt gives a hug to each and every person he meets that he termed as 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi', as it can help sort out the problem between two persons.

4. Due to the reciprocal nature of touch, a hug can be beneficial for both, the one who is hugging you and the one being hugged. Also, by giving a hug every day to your partner, the feeling of insecurity can be reduced.

5. A hug releases dopamine that is known as pleasure hormone. It also helps in reducing stress as by hugging your partner, the body will release another feel-good hormone, endorphin.

Apart from above-mentioned facts, by hugging a person you can boost the level of oxytocin hormone that decreases the feeling of loneliness and anger. Now that you know about interesting facts about a hug, you should definitely leave no opportunity to wrap your partner in your arms. We wish you a very Happy Hug Day 2020, hope that you get more close to your partner on this occasion and have a wonderful Valentine Week.