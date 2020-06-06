Frankie de Jong and Gerard Pique Bring Out 'New Handshake Era' With a Fist Bump, Barcelona Share Picture

Frankie de Jong and Gerard Pique Bring Out a New Handshake Era (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Frankie de Jong and Gerard Pique have replaced handshake with a fist bump. Yes! Gone are the days when the footballers will be seen shaking hands with each other or even will be exchanging jerseys as a mark of respect. All thanks to the coronavirus which has largely impacted our lives massively. Handshakes have been replaced with fist bumps, the football matches will not have any spectators for a few months at least on the football field. The impending season of football might have started again but after the massive outspread of the coronavirus, the La Liga has laid down a few restrictions. Barcelona Trolled by Fans for Posting a Witty Caption in Zlatan Ibrahimovic Style, Netizens Ask Catalan Giants To Delete the Tweet.

One of them also includes no handshake or any kind of physical contact with the players. The footballers are also expected to use their bottles for water during the matches. Also, the players are expected to get their temperatures checked before the match. Needless to say that the footballers are also following each of these norms laid down by the La Liga.

Talking about Barcelona, the team will play their first game against Mallorca on June 14, 2020, at the Camp Nou. Barcelona sits at the top of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 58 points in its kitty.