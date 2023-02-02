Every year, February 2 is designated as Rheumatoid Awareness Day because, on this day, the Rheumatoid Patient Foundation was founded to raise awareness of the illness. If you don't know, Rheumatoid is an autoimmune disorder called rheumatoid arthritis that affects the joints, inflames them, and results in other severe disorders. It is also one of the most prevalent autoimmune diseases worldwide. The disorder cannot be cured, but with appropriate and prompt treatment, it can enter remission. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of the risks of R.A. and effective treatments.

What is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Our joints may be impacted by rheumatoid arthritis (R.A.), a chronic inflammatory condition. R.A. is an auto-immune disease, which means that the body's immune system targets its own tissues. The joint linings may enlarge due to rheumatoid arthritis, which can also cause inflammation, excruciating pain, deformity, bone erosion, and other symptoms. The symptoms of RA can have a wide range of negative impacts on the body. The illness may have an impact on the bones, muscles, kidneys, heart, and other organs. Like the majority of auto-immune disorders, the ailment has no known cure. However, we can manage R.A. with the right lifestyle choices and medication. Rheumatoid Awareness Day 2023: Researchers Make New Breakthrough in Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day History And Significance

In 1858, Alfred B. Garrod coined the term "rheumatoid arthritis" to describe the condition. Previously, it was mixed up with osteoarthritis. Garrod clarified the name and distinguished between the two. Traditional treatments like leeching and bloodletting were available in bygone times. Medicines containing heavy metals are beginning to show some promise. Painkillers weren't readily available until 1949. Around 1988, methotrexate treatments first became available. A few months or weeks later, the illness may recur for some people after going into remission.

A group of patients in 2011 established the Rheumatoid Patient Foundation. The group's mission is to raise public knowledge of the disease and its possible treatments. Rheumatoid Awareness Day was established by the foundation in 2013 to raise awareness and dispel myths regarding

The idea behind the day is to discover more about Rheumatoid Arthritis ailment and the latest information about the condition on RA Awareness Day in 2023. You can organise a campaign and invite members of your neighbourhood. Volunteering at a medical camp is another way you can help if you cannot complete this task by yourself. On social media, spread knowledge about RA condition to your friends and other people.

