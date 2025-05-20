May 20, 2025, Special Days: May 20, 2025, is a remarkable day marked by several diverse and meaningful observances. It celebrates World Metrology Day, highlighting the importance of accurate measurement in science and daily life, and World Bee Day, raising awareness about the crucial role bees play in our ecosystem. Health advocacy takes centre stage with World Autoimmune and Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day, while National Rescue Dog Day promotes the adoption and care of shelter animals. The day also recognises achievements and industries with National Women In Aerospace Day and National Streaming Day, and adds a touch of fun with National Quiche Lorraine Day and National High Heel Day. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 20, 2025 (Tuesday)

Masik Kalashtami in May 2025 Masik Krishna Janmashtami in May 2025 Brain Injury Awareness Week in the UK World Metrology Day World Bee Day National Rescue Dog Day (in the US) World Autoimmune/Autoinflammatory Arthritis Day National Women In Aerospace Day National Streaming Day National Quiche Lorraine Day National High Heel Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 20, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:02 am on Tuesday, 20 May 2025 (IST)

6:02 am on Tuesday, 20 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:08 pm on Tuesday, 20 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 20 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Cher Jr NTR James Stewart (May 20, 1908 – July 2, 1997) Jack Gleeson Petr Čech Manchu Manoj Chandrashekarendra Saraswati (20 May 1894 – 8 January 1994) Anjum Chopra Anjori Alagh Sarah Taylor (cricketer) Ramesh Powar

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 20

Shrijut Bipin Chandra Pal Death Anniversary: 20 May 1932 (age 73 years), Kolkata Swami Brahmananda Saraswati Death Anniversary: 20 May 1953 (age 81 years), Kolkata Christopher Columbus Death Anniversary: 20 May 1506 (age 55 years), Valladolid, Spain Randy Savage Death Anniversary: 20 May 2011 (age 58 years), Seminole, Florida, United States

May 19, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).