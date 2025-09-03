SEXtember - as the name suggests - is an important month-long campaign that focuses on raising awareness about the importance of sexual health awareness. The celebration of SEXtember 2025 will be marked throughout the month of September and is traditionally marked with various fun events and observances. Colleges across various parts of the world also take this opportunity to help raise awareness about safe sex practices, increase testing for STDs, and break down various important lessons around having a sexually active life - including the importance of understanding consent. As we prepare to celebrate SEXtember 2025, here is everything you need to know about this month-long commemoration. What Is Sextember? Here’s All You Need To Know About the Campaign That Aims To Raise Awareness About Men’s Sexual Health.

When is SEXtember 2025?

SEXtember 2025 is marked from September 1 to September 30. The celebration of SEXtember first began in July 2020, when noted men’s wellness brand Bold Care first launched the campaign. Ever since, the celebration of SEXtember has been met with great enthusiasm by the community and colleges, organisations and brands all take the chance to participate in this month-long engagement that aims to remove the taboo from talking about our sexual health and wellness.

Significance of SEXtember

Every year, the conversations around SEXtember have been focused on helping brands to understand the sheer importance of having more open and honest conversations around sex, sexual wellness and the safe practices that one must follow. In its first year of launch, Bold Care actually spoke about health issues like Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and Premature Ejaculation. The celebration of SEXtember offers an important opportunity for colleges to also broach this subject while making it a point to address the importance of understanding consent, when it can be taken away and how to react in these cases. Making testing for STDs more accessible, safe sex practices easier and sexual wellness activities easier to understand are all important aspects of this celebration.

We hope that the celebration of SEXtember 2025 helps take away the taboo and shame that is often associated with sex. Sex and sexuality are integral parts of who we are, and being able to understand and explore legal sexual desires without judgment or fear is important for the overall health and development of our community. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy SEXtember 2025!

