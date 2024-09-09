Since July 2020, Bold Care, a men's sexual health and wellness brand, has been celebrating September month as Sextember with the aim of raising awareness about men's sexual health and wellness. The brand is backed by popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The initiative was started to promote men’s sexual health and wellness and not consider these topics as taboo. The entire month of September has been dedicated to ‘Sextember.’ The month-long campaign initiative features informative and engaging activities that are aimed at raising awareness about men’s sexual health across the country. A key part of the Sextember campaign is conducting a series of workshops that teach and help men learn more about sexual health. Men’s sexual health and wellness is not really talked about much. This campaign aims to highlight often overlooked and ignored topics, provide men with information they may need, and encourage more open conversations on the topic. Sexual Health Awareness Month 2024 Significance and Activities: Understanding the Observance Dedicated to Promoting Education, Understanding, and Healthy Practices Related to Sexual Health.

What Is Sextember?

The 'Sextember' campaign is mainly dedicated to raising awareness about men’s sexual health. The campaign includes informative and engaging videos and a masterclass that addresses men’s sexual health topics like sexual confidence, premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, sexual wellness, and more. Sextember aims to promote a deeper and more detailed understanding of men’s sexual health. It also aims to make men more empowered and give them solutions to common issues related to sexual health and wellness. In addition, there is a noticeable shift in the way people are dealing with sexual health topics. Sexual health and sexual wellness were once only talked about behind closed doors and considered taboo topics. But that is no longer the case. When Is Sexual Health Month? Know Date and Significance of the International Event

In addition, in UK, the Sexual Health Week 2024 is being celebrated from September 9–15. The theme of Sexual Health Week is 'Are You Feeling It?’ The sexual health week in UK aims to encourage more open conversations on the topic and to encourage a better understanding of sexual health and wellness.

It is great to see more and more people openly talking about sexual health and wellness. Campaigns like Sextember and Sexual Health Week are making these conversations easier and helping people feel more open in discussing sexual health.

