Vaginal Moisturiers and Makeup: Are They Safe and Do They Really Work?

Vaginal Health (Photo Credits: Pexels)

If you follow the beauty influencers on Instagram, you must have noticed a surge in the new cleansers, exfoliators, highlighters and balms to soften your skin. Most of these influencers talk about the skin on your face. But a handful few a talking about this new wave of products that must be slathered on your vagina. Most of these products are meant to be used on your bikini line and your labia majora. But does your vagina need this skin-care routine and do these products actually work? Let's find out!

What Are The Vaginal Products?

If this trend came as news to you, let us give you a low-down. First came the vaginal highlighter and then came the vaginal sheet masks followed by a line-up of spritzes, oils and lip balms. And while you may think these products are silly and will attract none, some of these brands already have thousands of followers on Instagram. Many have given themselves a quick sipe of feminine hygiene wipes before hooking up with someone so that they smell good. Vaginal Smells: 5 Types of Feminine Odours And The Health Issues They Indicate.

Are The Vaginal Products Safe?

While it is a risky idea to layer anything on your lady part, most women are insecure about their vaginal appearance. As long as you are not inserting the products inside your vagina, and slathering the products just around the vagina, there is no real harm. From Garlic to Herb ‘Sticks!’ Things You Should Never Put into Your Vagina.

The seemingly harmless sheet mask or cream can contain seemingly innocuous ingredients like glycerin and petroleum, which can alter the pH of your vagina and cause yeast infections. And the products masking your vaginal odour are usually more harmful than helpful. Head to the drugstore if you are genuinely concerned about your vaginal odour. Woman Born Without Vagina Gets One Made out of Her Bowels: What is Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser Syndrome?

Do You Need To Use These Products?

Remember that your vagina is a self-cleaning machine, so you certainly do not need these products to beatify, mask the odour or clean the vagina. But if using a sheet mask or a cleanser around your V sparks joy, do it.

However, always ensure that you read the label of these products to avoid the potentially harmful ingredients. Always be sure never to use anything on your vagina that your ob-gyn does not approve of.