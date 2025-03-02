Mumbai, March 2: A 15-year-old girl from Lesotho, Southern Africa, was rushed to the hospital with severe abdominal pain resembling labor contractions. Doctors were astonished to discover that she was pregnant despite having vaginal atresia, a rare condition where the vaginal opening is absent.

Vaginal atresia, a condition affecting approximately 1 in 4,000 to 10,000 newborn girls, typically makes natural conception impossible without medical intervention like IVF. However, this case was first recorded in 1988 and recently revisited, detailing how the teenager delivered a healthy 6.2lb baby boy via caesarean section. According to The Sun, the medical team, who documented the case in the British Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, were left puzzled by how the pregnancy occurred.

Pregnancy Without Penetration: The Case

Unaware of her rare condition, the young mother had noticed physical changes but dismissed the possibility of pregnancy, as she had never engaged in vaginal intercourse. However, doctors uncovered a shocking link to an incident nine months earlier when she was hospitalized for a stab wound inflicted by her ex-boyfriend, who caught her performing oral sex on another man. This violent encounter, described as a "mini war," became a crucial clue in solving the medical mystery.

According to doctors, sperm ingested during oral sex may have traveled through the stab wounds, bypassing the usually lethal stomach acid, and reached her reproductive organs, resulting in pregnancy. The case, considered a medical marvel, was further supported by the newborn’s resemblance to the biological father. Experts theorize that the girl's empty stomach at the time of the stabbing may have reduced acidity, allowing the sperm to survive and fertilize an egg. This extraordinary case challenges conventional medical understanding and highlights the astonishing ways conception can occur under the most unlikely circumstances.

Can Women Get Pregnant Without Sex?

No, women cannot get pregnant without sexual intercourse or assisted reproductive techniques like IVF. Ingesting semen does not lead to pregnancy because the digestive system is separate from the reproductive system, preventing sperm from reaching the uterus. Pregnancy requires sperm to be deposited in or near the vaginal canal so it can travel to fertilize an egg. Cases like the one mentioned are extremely rare and involve unusual medical circumstances.

