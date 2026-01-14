Lucknow, January 14: Doctors at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences have successfully treated a young woman suffering from an extremely rare congenital condition involving two uteruses and two vaginas, along with severe urinary and bowel abnormalities. After a series of highly complex surgeries, the patient has finally gained bladder control and near-normal bowel function, allowing her to live independently for the first time.

Lifelong Struggle With Severe Complications

The woman, a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, had been battling serious health challenges since birth. She lacked control over urination and depended on diapers throughout childhood and adulthood. In addition, she suffered from chronic bowel movement difficulties due to improper development of the anal passage. These conditions caused not only physical discomfort but also significant emotional and social distress. Delhi Medical Marvel: Doctors at AIIMS Perform Groundbreaking Surgery on Boy Born 2 Extra Legs on Stomach (Watch Video).

Despite visiting multiple hospitals over the years, the family found no permanent solution. Their search eventually led them to the Lucknow-based institute, where detailed investigations revealed multiple rare congenital anomalies. Doctors found two fully developed uteruses and two vaginas, abnormally placed urinary ducts causing constant leakage, and an improperly positioned anal opening close to the vaginal area. Delhi: Doctors Reconstruct Thumb of 20-Year-Old Man Using Toe From Amputated Leg in Complex Microsurgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Three-Stage Surgery Changes Patient’s Life

A multidisciplinary medical team led by urology expert Ishwar Ram Dhayal planned a carefully structured three-stage surgical procedure. The first surgery focused on correcting the anal passage to improve bowel function. This was followed by two separate surgeries to reposition the urinary ducts and restore bladder control.

All three procedures were successful. Doctors confirmed that the patient can now control urination and has largely overcome bowel-related issues. Medical experts described the case as one of the most challenging congenital anomaly corrections handled in the state.

The patient and her family have expressed immense relief and gratitude, calling the outcome life-changing after years of hardship. Doctors say the case highlights advanced surgical capabilities and coordinated care in government medical institutions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

