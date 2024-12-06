Ravena Hanniely, a Brazilian influencer, plans to spend over USD 19,000, which is over INR 16 lakh, on vaginal rejuvenation surgery to ‘become a virgin again.’ Ravena regularly shares content revolving around fashion, lifestyle and travel. She has also featured on the front page of several magazines. According to a report by New York Post, the influencer wants to undergo a procedure called hymenoplasty or hymen repair. She claims she is doing it for her self-esteem and personal reasons. This surgery involves reconstructing the hymen so the patient can bleed the next time they have sexual intercourse. It raises questions about hymenoplasty. What exactly is it? Is there an age limit for the procedure? What are the risks involved? How much does it cost? Scroll below to know the details. Miami Woman Claims She Underwent Vagina Surgery to Restore Hymen and To 'Experience Losing Virginity Again'; See Pics.

What Is Hymenoplasty?

Hymenoplasty, or hymen repair, is a surgical procedure that is done to reconstruct the hymen, a thin membrane at the vaginal opening. This surgery is usually undertaken for personal, cultural, or religious reasons. During the surgery, a doctor stitches the torn edges of the hymen using dissolvable stitches or creates a new membrane. The procedure is usually done under local anaesthesia, and it takes very little time to recover.

Hymenoplasty Age Limit

Any woman who is above the age of 18 can undergo hymenoplasty.

Hymenoplasty Surgery Cost

The cost of hymenoplasty can vary depending on the country, clinic, and the surgeon’s expertise. In India, the cost for hymenoplasty usually ranges from INR 25,000 to INR 50,000 or more. In the United States, the cost is higher and could range from USD 2,000 to 5000 or even more.

Hymenoplasty Potential Risks

Hymenoplasty is generally considered safe when performed by a qualified surgeon, but like any surgery, it has its risks. Potential risks include infection, excessive bleeding, swelling, scarring, itching, or allergic reactions to anaesthesia. In some cases, though very rare, the hymen may not heal properly or the stitches may break.

Ravena Hanniely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravena Hanniely (@ravenahanniely.jobs)

Brazilian Influencer, Ravena Hanniely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravena Hanniely (@ravenahanniely.jobs)

Stunning Brazilian Influencer, Ravena Hanniely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravena Hanniely (@ravenahanniely.jobs)

It is very important to note that undergoing the surgery due to societal or cultural pressures could lead to emotional damage or psychological issues. One must know and have a proper understanding of why they want the surgery. In addition, it is important to consult a skilled doctor and take their advice to ensure that the procedure is done with minimum risks and that it is done safely. Buy Virginity Online? Fake Virginity Products: Artificial Hymen and ‘Blood’ Capsules for the First Night Shock and Anger Netizens.

Such procedures can have an impact on both physical and emotional well-being. Hence, it is important to consider all the details very carefully before going ahead with it. Instead of blindly following trends, influencers, and content creators, take the time to research and consult only professionals. Make decisions that will prioritise your well-being, and do not do them under external pressures.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

