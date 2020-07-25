In order to lose weight, it is necessary to adopt a smart approach which includes foods and natural drinks that help you reach your goal quickly. Barley water can expedite the weight loss process and can also work wonders on your health. Barley, which is also known as jau in Hindi, is a powerhouse of nutrients. It consists of micronutrients like niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, folate, iron, magnesium and selenium that enhance the processes of cell formation. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight.

Barley water is rich in antioxidants that fight against free radicals which damage the cell and cause oxidative stress. This drink consists of high fibre content which smoothens the digestive tract. The presence of beta-glucan in barley helps reduce cholesterol level. Barley water also acts as a diuretic, which makes it a natural remedy for urinary tract infections along with kidney stones. Here's a look at the properties of barley water that can help in weight loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Mustard Seeds to Lose Weight.

Barley Water For Weight Loss

Barley water is low in fat and consists of soluble fibres which create the feeling of fullness by reducing the level of ghrelin hormone. The unstrained barley water also takes time to digest, which curbs hunger and helps in weight loss. Barley water also cleanses gut, helps in proper detoxification and getting rid of water weight. Unstrained barley water is also low in glycemic index value which does not let the blood sugar spike immediately.

How to Make Barley Water

It must also be noted that when barley is soaked overnight, its calorie count drops significantly. The presence of iron in barley water also helps fight fatigue. An important thing to note is that this drink should not be taken in excess. One glass in the morning is enough to reap its benefits. Also, barley water is not ideal for gluten intolerant people as it consists of gluten grain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

