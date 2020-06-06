Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Mustard Seeds to Lose Weight

Mustard Seed (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If you are thinking of weight loss, you should try to include ingredients, which can help you reduce some kilos, in your daily meals. One such ingredient is mustard seeds, which possess numerous health benefits and can also aid in the weight loss process. Mustard seeds are low in calories and also come along with antibacterial and antiseptic qualities. In this week's weight loss tip, we bring you the properties of mustard seeds that can help you reduce weight. Peanut Butter Oatmeal For Weight Loss: Here’s The Protein-Rich Breakfast Recipe For Vegans & Vegetarians (Watch Video)

Mustard seeds are quite an old ingredient and have been around for 5,000 years. They are available in different varieties - black mustard, white mustard and brown Indian mustard in whole as well as in powdered form. They are easily available in all grocery stores. Mustard seeds are rich in calcium, manganese, magnesium, omega 3 fatty acids, iron, zinc, protein and dietary fibre. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Celery to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Mustard Seeds For Weight Loss

The fibres of mustard seeds are hard to digest, thus, requiring more energy and burning more calories in the process. The presence of dietary fibre also creates a feeling of fullness for a longer period of time and helps prevent over-eating. As per a study carried out by the scientists at England's Oxford Polytechnic Institute, eating 1 tablespoon of mustard seeds can boost the metabolic rate by up to 25 percent for the next three to four hours.

Mustard seeds not only help in weight loss but can also lower blood pressure as they contain magnesium. Therefore, add these tiny seeds to your food for a good flavour and good health. However, it must also be noted that for an overall good healthy body, it is necessary to follow a standard diet and exercise regularly.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)