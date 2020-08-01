Weight loss can simply be achieved if we adopt clean eating habits and do away with processed or junk food. Light to moderate level exercises are also handy to maintain a healthy weight. In this week's weight loss tip, LatestLY tells you about sabudana, which is known as tapioca in English. Sabudana is used in the Indian subcontinent cuisine in the form of dessert or snacks. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight.

Tapioca is a starch which is extracted from cassava root, scientifically known as Manihot esculenta. This food is very popular during vratas, which is fasting. Sabudana consists of complex carbohydrates which provide good energy to the body. Tapioca also comes along with potassium that can help reduce blood pressure level. Here's a look at how it can help shed some weight. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Mustard Seeds to Lose Weight.

Sabudana For Weight Loss

Sabudana is a good energy booster and helps increase strength. The best thing about this food is that it is gluten-free and also helps lose weight and smoothen digestion. Tapioca consists of resistant starch which functions like fibre in the digestive system. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, sabudana helps lower blood sugar levels after meals, improves glucose and insulin metabolism and increases fullness. This, in turn, can aid in weight loss. Tapioca consists of carbohydrates that are broken down faster and converted to energy. Unlike other high energy food, sabudana does not have any cholesterol and saturated fat.

Healthy Sabudana Khichdi Recipe

Sabudana also reduces the risk of osteoporosis as it is high in calcium, magnesium and iron which help make bones stronger and improve density. It must also be noted that sabudana is high in calories, and therefore, it should be eaten in a very moderate quantity. Also, healthy ingredients like tapioca can only expedite the weight loss process while the rest depends on your overall diet and workout.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

