World Immunization Week 2020: What Are HPV Vaccines? Who Should Get Vaccinated Against Human Papillomaviruses? Everything You Need To Know

World Immunization Week 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is World Immunization Week. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the importance of vaccination and today let's discuss the extremely vital, HPV vaccines. World Immunization Week is observed in the last week of April which starts on April 24 and ends on the 30th of the same month. As per WHO, the day aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease. Immunization saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognized as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health interventions. Let's discuss HPV vaccines today. World Immunization Week 2020: Do You Need to Get a Tetanus Shot Only After Injury Caused by a Rusted Item? 5 Facts About Tetanus Vaccine That You Should Know Of.

What Are HPV Vaccines?

To prevent HPV, also known as human papillomaviruses, HPV vaccines are used. The vaccine helps protects people from contracting infection with human papillomaviruses (HPV). Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) and it is referred to a group of more than 200 related viruses. 40 amongst the 200 viruses are spread through direct sexual contact and may cause genital warts. A bunch of other HPV types can cause cancers like cervical, anal, oropharyngeal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal.

Who Should Get HPV Vaccination?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory, recommendations for HPV vaccination are as follows:

Children and adults ages 9 through 26 years: HPV vaccination is routinely recommended at age 11 or 12 years and all persons through age 26 years who were not adequately vaccinated earlier.

HPV vaccination is routinely recommended at age 11 or 12 years and all persons through age 26 years who were not adequately vaccinated earlier. Adults ages 27 through 45 years: CDC says that, although the HPV vaccine is Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved to be given through age 45 years, HPV vaccination is not recommended for all adults ages 27 through 45 years as they provide less benefit because more people have already been exposed to the virus.

CDC says that, although the HPV vaccine is Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved to be given through age 45 years, HPV vaccination is not recommended for all adults ages 27 through 45 years as they provide less benefit because more people have already been exposed to the virus. Pregnant People: HPV vaccination should be delayed until after pregnancy, but pregnancy testing is not required before vaccination. There is no evidence that vaccination will affect pregnancy or harm a fetus.

Why is it important for people to follow HPV vaccination recommendations?

Cervical cancer which is a malignant tumour of the cervix is the fourth most frequent cancer in women and it can be prevented by a combination of HPV vaccination and regular cervical screening. The HPV vaccination can also help prevent HPV-associated cancers at other regions than the cervix as well.