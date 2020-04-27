World Immunization Week 2020: Do You Need to Get a Tetanus Shot Only After Injury Caused by a Rusted Item? 5 Facts About Tetanus Vaccine That You Should Know Of

World Immunization Week 2020 (Photo Credits: Flickr and File Image)

World Immunization Week is going on. The week is dedicated to vaccination, an efficient method to prevent major illnesses. The campaign is celebrated in the last week of April which starts from the 24th of April to 30th of the same month. The main aim is to spread awareness about vaccines to protect people of all age group. Vaccination is known to provide a strengthened immunity against many diseases. Immunization saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognized as one of the world’s most successful and cost-effective health interventions, says WHO. One of the most common vaccines is Tetanus. However, most people think that Tetanus is a shot that is usually given when people have an injury by rusty things but it is more than that. World Immunization Week 2020: Can Children Get Rashes from Vaccination? Common Side-Effects of Vaccines That You Should Know Of.

It is important to understand what is tetanus. Tetanus is an infectious disease that can be fatal if not treated immediately. Although, the prevalence of this disease is way low because of the vaccination, it is important to be extremely careful if you suffer injuries and get a tetanus shot. Tetanus is caused by spores of the bacterium Clostridium tetani. WHO says that the spores are found everywhere in the environment, particularly in soil, ash, intestinal tracts/faeces of animals and humans. It becomes extremely important to head for a tetanus shot if you suffer any kind of injury. No Guarantee Coronavirus Vaccine Will be Developed, Says WHO Envoy David Nabarro.

These spores survive on the surfaces of skin and rust. The spores are also resistant to heat and most antiseptics and therefore can survive for years. Here are a few more facts about Tetanus that you should know of:

Most people think that rusty nail or similar items are the only causes of tetanus. While most of the times people are infected by cuts or puncture wounds caused by rusted items, tetanus can also be caused by bites, nonsterile needles, surgery, or dental infections. It can also happen anywhere on the body. In most cases, the infection occurs within 14 days. Tetanus cannot be transmitted or isn't contagious. The majority of reported tetanus cases are birth-associated among newborn babies, according to WHO. In the year 2015, about 34 000 newborns died from neonatal tetanus

Statistics say that about 20 million children in the world still do not vaccines that they need. Let's spread more awareness about vaccination this World Immunization Week. The theme this year is #VaccinesWork, and it is important to spread a word.