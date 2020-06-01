World Milk Day 2020: Is Toned Milk Healthier Than Whole Milk? All You Need to Know About the Nutrition and Calorie Count of This Low-Fat Milk

Milk (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

You love milk, but you are wary of the fat content. You do not want to put on weight because of your wrong food choices. So what do you do? You switch to the low-fat substitute toned milk. Skimmed milk powder and water is added to whole milk to obtain toned milk. This decreases the fat content of the milk. But can it be a healthy choice? Can it help if you are watching your weight? Here's what you need to know.

Nutrition

Toned milk will give you the same amount of nutrition as whole milk minus the fat-soluble calories. It is one of the best sources of calcium and helps strengthen your bones, teeth and muscles. Toned milk contains whey protein, so it is easier to digest. It is also an excellent source of potassium. National Milk Day 2020: Which Type Of Milk Is The Healthiest? The Health Benefits and The Calorie Counts Explained!

Calorie Count

If you want to keep your calorie intake down, choose toned milk over whole milk. One cup of toned milk will provide you with around 150 calories as compared to a cup of whole milk contains 285 cal. Most calories come from the carbohydrate content in toned milk. Plus, it contains only natural sugar lactose. Does Drinking Milk Everyday Cause Weight Gain? All That You Should Know About The Calcium Rich Fluid.

Saturated Fat Content

Whole milk contains saturated fats which can up your cholesterol levels as well as block your arteries and up the risk of heart disease. On the contrary, toned milk contains only 3% fat. The absence of saturated fat can help prevent weight gain and promote heart health. Plus, toned milk also has a low cholesterol count. Vegan Milk Options: From Coconut to Almond, Here Are 5 Types of Non-Dairy Milk For Lactose Intolerant People And Vegans.

It would help if you ideally drank half a litre of toned milk daily to meet your nutritional requirements. Older people should consume about 750 ml which is more than half a litre of toned milk every day.