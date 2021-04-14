Since releasing his memoir in 2020, author Kenneth E. Murrey Sr. has captivated audiences with his heartfelt portrait of life, Try Walking in My Shoes as a Black Man on Planet Earth. Murrey was inspired to write by his late wife of over 60 years. He hopes that his work will showcase the enduring power of love and remind readers of a time before the rush of the modern-day world.

Try Walking in My Shoes as a Black Man on Planet Earth shows that it’s possible to overcome obstacles with perseverance, creativity, and a commitment to recognizing your own worth. Instead of accepting your circumstances or letting the negative opinions of others set your path, Murrey urges readers to consider how they can change the situation to come out ahead while still staying true to their inner selves.

In one of many anecdotes and personal stories shared by Murrey, he recounts how he once offered to charge a customer only the cost of materials if they didn’t like his finished work. The customer, an academy that needed a wall built, agreed to the terms, even though they believed only a white man could properly complete the project. Murrey did an excellent job and the academy paid full price. In doing so, he proved that the academy’s prejudice had no merit without having to compromise on his own principles.

Although not for the faint of heart, Try Walking in My Shoes as a Black Man on Planet Earth is a candid glimpse into Murrey’s life, philosophy, and learnings. Reviewers rate Murrey’s work highly, praising it as a source of “truth” and “honor.” Adult fans of true stories and memoirs will appreciate Murrey’s insightful lessons from another time in history.

In a modern age characterized by standoffishness, fear of backlash, and isolation from one another, Try Walking in My Shoes as a Black Man on Planet Earth is a potent wake-up call that highlights the importance of finding connection in the greater world around us.

Try Walking in My Shoes as a Black Man on Planet Earth is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.