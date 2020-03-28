Here’s How the Multifaceted Raja Mukherjee Gets the Indian Event Industry Together Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Raja Mukherjee (Photo Credits: File Image)

They say In every crisis lies a great opportunity and our very own Raja RME has made the most out of his self-quarantine to create #HopeOverHype.Raja Mukherjee who is best known for his customised rap music for brands and his energetic anchoring gets the Indian event industry together to spread Hope over Hype during the coronavirus lockdown. Talking about the same, Raja shares, “#HopeOverHype idea came to me when everyone was in a panic state. I didn't have a mic or a studio so I recorded it on my cellphone as a one take.

This is something I wanted to give back to a community of people that have given nothing but love to me. Times are tough. But when have we as event professionals ever shied away from a tough task”. Raja who is taking precautionary measures by being at home didn't know what to do so he called up his dear friends and extended family from India's experiential industry and made a music video this time to spread a message for a cause.

The Video features Raja RME, Brian Tellis, Clince, Freishia, Gitikka Ganju Dhar, Harshad Chavan, Kubbra Sait, Mohomed Morani, Navneeth Mohan, Nitinn R Miranni, Oum Pradutt, Reema Sanghavi, Sachin Kumbhar, Sarita Raghuvanshi, Siddhartha Chaturvedi, Siddharth Kannan, Sonam C Chhabra, Sushil Shamlal Wadhwa.

The video was entirely shot on a phone and has taken the internet by storm with its unique concept and hard-hitting rap music. Raja has always treated his fans with something unique that has gone ahead to create a benchmark in the service sector industry. Be it his style quotient or his impeccable customised rap.

Here’s what Raja has to say:

1. How did you come up with this idea?

I call myself an artist 1st and then an entertainer. looking at a scenario like this no one had any idea what to do or who to talk to or what to expect, Rap or hip hop back in the 80s was found as an expression or a medium of spreading positive news, hope and telling the facts. calling a spade a spade. my craft has helped me make a living and travel the world but never did I ever talk to people with my music and tell them to get up and take it on the chin and keep moving, this is something I wanted to give back to a community of people that have given nothing but love to me.

2. How supportive have the event industry professionals been??

Everyone was very supportive, some people I spoke to on the phone for the 1st time others are dear friends of mine. everyone was very supportive, very humble trying to come to terms and conclusions and have their own perspective to this entire scenario and it kinda helped me to understand and have a great conversation with everyone.