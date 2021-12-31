In the blink of the eye, a new year is upon us. 2021 is finally ending today, as we all celebrate New Year's Eve 2021. New Year 2022 is anticipated to be a better year with newer opportunities and the chance to have a fresh start. And with this, there's a surge in keywords such as 'Horoscope 2022', 'Astrological Predictions 2022', 'Horoscope Predictions for 2022', 'Rashifal 2022', and so on. For many, New Year brings with it a fresh opportunity to manifest the life they want. If you are someone who believes in the power of the stars and moon, you know that the beginning of the new year holds new promises for your star sign as well. Astrologically speaking, while 2022 brings with it four Mercury retrogrades, the overall journey seems to be a smoother sail than the previous years. And as we prepare to enter the New Year, here are some New Year 2022 predictions and advice based on your zodiac sign! Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2022 for Free PDF Download: Get Panchang With List of Hindu Festivals, Events, Dates of Holidays, Fasts (Vrat) and Horoscope (Rashifal) in New Year Online.

Horoscope 2022 Capricorn - Dates: December 21-January 20

2022 is beginning in a wave of stress. However, as time goes by, things will get better. Finding small joys in unexpected places will make your year much more fulfilling and unexpectedly pleasant.

Horoscope 2022 Aquarius - Dates: January 21-February 18

The chaos of 2020 and the cyclone of 2021 are making way for a year of calmness in 2022. Your long-standing troubles will come to an end. While it may not be what you expected, the problems will end nonetheless. Meeting new people will bring a new wave of good emotions and calmness into your life.

Horoscope 2022 Pisces - Dates: February 19-March 20

The word is your oyster, and 2022 is the year that you dive into new experiences and adventures. Life gives you the opportunity to go to new places, both for work as well as leisure. Say yes to these adventures, for exploring the world will bring you closer to yourself.

Horoscope 2022 Aries - Dates: March 21-April 19

All emotions have become much more intense in the past few years. However, 2022 is here to teach you how to manage your emotions better. Anger will try to get the better of you, but if you are mindful and control it, life will be a lot easier. Finding time for yourself and doing things that bring you happiness and calm is a good habit to inculcate this year, and it will help you to get through 2022 with a more self-aware and happy attitude.

Horoscope 2022 Taurus - Dates: April 20-May 20

While putting yourself and your needs have brought you a very long way, 2022 is all about learning new lessons. One key thing to remember is that being kind will go a long way. And it is possible to have your way while being considerate and kind to others. Focus on this, and the coming year will be filled with happy surprises.

Horoscope 2022 Gemini - Dates: May 21-June 20

While letting your emotions ride wild and making decisions in the moment may have gotten you far, it is known that the journey has been a lot more challenging because of it. So for 2022, making decisions more consciously is the way to go. Not only will it bring less conflict, but this road will also help you to have richer and happier experiences in life.

Horoscope 2022 Cancer - Dates: June 21-July 22

2022 is the year of finding love for Cancerians. Whether it is rekindling and reinventing the relationship you are in, finally finding your fairytale romance or finally making considerable progress in the journey of self-love, this year is all about this very important emotion.

Horoscope 2022 Leo - Dates: July 23-August 22

If you have been struggling with chronic illnesses or health problems in the past few months, then know that 2022 is bringing a brighter chapter for you. Better health is the promise that comes with the New Year. However, it will require consistent efforts, and the road will be filled with all the ups and downs, but in the end, you will be richer mentally and healthier physically.

Horoscope 2022 Virgo - Dates: August 23-September 22

Calm and happiness is on the way as long as you learn to recognise the smaller wins rather than only focusing on the end goal. Give yourself time to heal, find your way and be kind to yourself. 2022 is a year of change and transformation, and patience is the key to having a happier year.

Horoscope 2022 Libra - Dates: September 23-October 22

In the chaos that has been the past few years, making time for yourself has taken a backseat. However, 2022 requires you to prioritize yourself. Making time for yourself and things you love will help you avoid any health issues and will ease the stress that may be in store. The main motto of 2022 should be to find the balance in life and finally figure out how to hustle while also having some healthy breaks and me-time!

Horoscope 2022 Scorpio - Dates: October 23-November 21

Scorpios are known for their intense emotions on everything and anything. And while the past two years have been especially challenging on the high-emotional energy people of this start sign, 2022 is filled with hope. What you have been waiting for is closer than you think, and 2022 is set to be the year that demystifies various important aspects of your life. As long as you're open-minded and observant, the answers to some of the biggest challenges in your life will come to you in 2022.

Horoscope 2022 Sagittarius - Dates: November 22-December 21

And finally, for Sagittarians, 2022 holds a bitter-sweet lesson. Life may force you to grow up, but finding the inner child in you will give you happiness. And when the challenges seem too hard to overcome, you will find help from the most unexpected sources.

We hope that these predictions and 2022 Horoscope readings helped you to prepare for 2022 with all the positivity and light. The key lesson to remember in the coming year is that every challenge can be overcome, every problem will have an answer if not a solution and anything can be achieved with the power of manifestation. We hope you have a Happy & Prosperous New year 2022!

