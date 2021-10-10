Deriv Trading is an online broker and investment platform having more than 6 million users. Deriv enables its users to get involved in forex, commodities, synthetic indices, stock and stock indices. It also allows users to make long-term investments as well as day-trade.

Deriv is known for its ease of use, signing up is very quick and getting around the onscreen interface feels very natural.

Deriv Trading supports various trading platforms, each designed to satisfy the various trading needs of active traders. These platforms are often accessed using the login credentials you received once you opened your Deriv account. You can access any platform at any time based on your present need. If you're in your office, choose between our desktop offerings, WebTrader and TWS. Are you on the go? Our mobile solutions support a lot of the most popular devices.

How Deriv Trade Works: Steps on How to Start Trading

1. Open an account with Deriv

No long paperwork here, it is totally free and really very straightforward! Simply enter your details and choose a username. You might be required to provide a phone number to protect your account's security.

Once you register, you'll receive an email together with your Personal Area login details, trading account credentials, and every one the required instructions. You are welcome to the world of real-time trading, but to enable you to make trades you will be required to finish your profile. You'll need to log in to your Personal Area to manage your funds, get bonuses, and take part in our promotions. The trading account credentials is what is being used to access the trading platform itself.

2. Make a deposit

Log in to your Personal Area to make a deposit without any fee or hidden charges. At Deriv, you can start trading with a minimum of $40. The minimum deposit can vary based on your location and method of payment.

Based on the Risk Management basics, the more funds you have, the fewer risks you are exposing yourself to.

3. Sign in to the web-based platform

The web-based platform does not require a form of installation and it enables you to trade from any device at any time. Another option is that you can download a desktop version or the Deriv Trading App for your Android device or IOS device. You can compare the platforms and choose the simplest or the one that suits you best.

4. Start trading

To open an order, you just have to select the volume of your position and press Buy or Sell.

Basically, you open a Buy order only if it is expected of the price to go up and open a Sell order if it is expected of the price to go down. This proves that you buy a specific amount at a lower price now to sell it back at a higher price later and gain profit from the price difference.

Deriv Future Plans

Multi-asset and online investment platform Deriv has recently announced its plans to expand its digital currency capabilities and subject to regulatory approvals will launch an exchange and a digital wallet.

The CEO of Deriv stated that "We believe that in the future all assets will become digitized. This will aid to open the markets to everyone and enable them to invest in the assets they need in an easy and transparent way. Virtual currency is the initial step on this journey and we are so excited to share our plans to launch an exchange and wallet.”

The wallet app will be made available to download on the App Store and Play Store and will be able to work across various platforms and in multiple languages. It will enable users to hold multiple digital assets and tokens.

One of Deriv's main goals is to remove barriers and make online trading and investing more accessible to the everyday user. Whenever people join Deriv, we aim to make them feel a part of the platform from the very beginning. However, we realize that a lot of people use multiple platforms to manage their capital online, which is why we are constantly expanding our product offering to eventually include all of your financial needs under one platform.

Our aim is to become industry leaders by totally exploring the potential of the financial markets and placing our clients' needs at the centre of every decision we make. We won't stop striving to ensure maximum performance, customer satisfaction and security in every investment. Resourceful by nature and skills through experience, we are certain we will fulfil our aspirations, and yours.