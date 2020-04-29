How OrganicFoodvn Changing the Industry of Vegetables Without Spray Drugs!

OrganicFoodvn Portal (Photo Credits: File Photo)

OrganicFood Vn was born with a mission to share some of the mother’s struggles, bringing a safe meal to the family, full of quality and value. 100% of Organicfood.vn products are organic products fully certified in the country and internationally, in the closed chain of livestock farming under the strict inspection of specialized organizations

They always strive to be the most trusted organic food supplier nationwide by providing the best quality products. Ensure peace of mind for a well-to-do society. Organicfood has always valued natural value. Spirit of cooperation and development of sustainable organic agriculture, transparency and fairness of commercial, product quality and participation of Consumer Inquiries are the pillars.

Organicfood.vn vegetables are planted with the principle of “6 NO”, including NO SPRAY DRUGS, ensuring safety for the health of consumers. No traces of pesticides and fungicides on vegetables which are tested with more than 300 series of pesticides and fungicides.

Do we know this ? (Regular exposure to pesticides is 71% higher risk of liver cancer)

Hamdi Abdi, author of the study, the National Cancer Institute, said liver cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the world. This is the second leading cause of cancer death (following lung cancer). Researchers suggest that pesticides may also play a role in the development of this type of cancer. In fact, animal studies have shown that exposure to pesticides can lead to liver cancer by damaging the DNA in a variety of ways.

What is the secret of growing vegetables of Organicfood.vn?

A true specialist in traditional fresh products, including organic butchery, OrganicFoodVn is proud to be the first farm to be certified organic by the Canadian Organic Association. With the criteria of sharing with consumers, they aim to bring to the community an organic standard product, bringing the highest standards of food from the world to the consumers of Vietnam.

Organic Pork is the first and only pork in Vietnam to meet the stringent requirements of the Canadian Organic Association, because of the closed-feed system of feed and selective breeding, to slaughter and transport.Using organic pork at Organicfood.vn, you can be assured of a lean, no-antibiotic, no preservative, and no heavy metal. Organicfood.vn are fully responsible for the quality of our products on the market.

In their long-term development plan, OrganicFoodVn strives to develop sustainably, bring benefits to the society and become the leading distributor and retailer of foodstuff in Vietnam.

