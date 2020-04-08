How to Dry Clean at Home During Lockdown? Ways to Clean Your Favourite Clothes Easily

How to dry clean your clothes at home (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Most places in the world are under lockdown as people are expected to practise social distancing to combat the coronavirus outbreak. While people stay at home for good, searches for "How to dry clean at home" is growing because most dry cleaning places are shut. However, there is nothing to worry, you can easily dry clean at home. Moreover, not all your clothes require dry clean as well. If your clothes have a "dry clean only" label you must abide by it to not damage them. All you will need is a dry cleaning kit to do it at home. However, it is very important to read the labels on your clothes, if it doesn't specifically say "dry clean only" you can use your machine or opt for handwashing. However, if you are opting to dry clean at home there are several DIY ways you can try out:

Dry Cleaning Kits

If you have a dry cleaning kit you can easily get the near-professional feel at home. You start with using the stain removing pens to remove stains whatever there and then placing the clothes in cleaning bag. Fill similar coloured clothes together and fill the bag till half. Put the dry cleaning bag inside the dryer and use a clean lint filter. Set the dryer on medium heat for 30 mins. How to Make No-Sew Face Mask at Home with Cotton Bandana? Watch Step-by-Step Easy DIY Tutorial.

Spot Cleaning

If your clothes are otherwise clean and there are spots that need to be Use a stain remover to remove stains. You can get small bottles of stain removers or stain remover pens that work well with oil or water-based stains.

Steam Clothes

Steaming can clean the clothes and even make them wrinkle-free. You can use a steam spraying iron or normal heat-based steam irons.

Rubbing Alcohol

Use rubbing alcohol to clean the dirty patches on your clothes. Do not use this on your delicates or clothes with heavy embroidery.

Home dry cleaning works best on items that are only lightly soiled. Also if you do not have a dryer and you have a delicate piece of cloth, you can handwash them. A stain or two is ok, but if the item is covered in mud or another substance, it's probably better to have it professionally cleaned.