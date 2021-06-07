International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to spread awareness about the importance of Yoga and its benefits on human health. On the strong appeal of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on public demand, the United Nations Organization designated June 21 as Yoga Day. Yoga has several uncountable benefits for human health. International Yoga Day celebrations occur in India, Europe, the USA, Canada, China, Australia, the Middle East, and some other countries of South Asia as well. The word ‘Yoga’ has derived from the Sanskrit language and it means ‘uniting’.

This year, the International Yoga Day theme is “Yoga at home and Yoga with family.” Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Yoga Day will be different from the rest of the years. Thus, the International Yoga Day 2021 theme focuses on telling the masses to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to stay motivated at home. Nowadays, celebrities across the world swear by Yoga. However, there is one such actor in the Hindi television industry, Aashka Goradia who made Yoga look powerful and intense. Aashka and her husband Brent Goble practise Yoga on a regular basis. The actress keeps posting pictures of her Yoga sessions with her husband on Instagram. Let’s take a look at some of the mind-blowing Yoga session pictures of Aashka Goradia here.

Handstand Pose

While sharing the beautiful picture, Aashka wrote, “#notetoself When head is unclear, simple invert and bind’ work your way through the gazillion concepts world has made, you will have to find your freedom beyond those concepts.........When in Goa, shoot with @eli_smitt.”

Well Balanced

In the picture, Aashka and her husband Brent can be seen practising a tough-yet-simple Yoga pose.

Red Hot

While sharing the beautiful still, the TV actress wrote, “#flashbackfriday Still in love with how practice makes me feel! Each day, everyday’ ❤Beach time’ #yogalife #beachyoga #water #today #wholelife #mypeace #calm #life.”

Nailing Headstand

She captioned the post as, "Reboot your nervous system - process before you act upon."

The Yoga Star

Aashka makes all the Yoga poses look easy.

Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble recovered from COVID-19 a few days back. The couple can be seen often seen doing yoga by the beach. They definitely give us major fitness goals.

