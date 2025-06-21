Visakhapatnam, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world was going through some kind of tension with many regions facing unrest and instability, and that Yoga gives a direction of peace and brings oneness. Addressing the 11th International Yoga Day participants here, Modi said the day marks the beginning of the ancient practice for humanity, where inner peace becomes a global policy. The TDP-led NDA government's massive Yoga Day celebrations entered the record books, with the state government informing that 23 new achievements were made.

The PM said: "Unfortunately, today the whole world is going through some kind of tension. In many regions, unrest and instability are increasing. In such a situation, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, to become whole again," he said. "My request to the world-- let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy," the PM said. Yoga Gives World the Direction of Peace Amid Global Conflicts, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

He remarked that the essence of yoga is "to unite", and it is heartening to see how yoga has united the world. Asserting that Yoga is for everyone, beyond boundaries, background, age, or ability, Modi said the theme of this year's International Yoga Day - "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" - reflects a deep truth, that the health of every entity on earth is interconnected. Expressing pride in seeing how differently-abled individuals are reading yogic texts in braille, Modi noted that scientists are also practicing yoga in space.

Human well-being depends on the health of the soil that grows food, on the rivers that give water, and the health of animals that share the ecosystem and the plants that nourish, he further said. Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness. Yoga leads on a journey towards oneness with the world and teaches that people are not isolated individuals but part of nature, Modi added. "Yoga is a great personal discipline. At the same time, it is a system that takes us from Me to We. Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity, where inner peace becomes global policy," he said.

When India proposed in the United Nations that June 21 be celebrated as International Yoga Day, in a short time, 175 countries accepted it, he said. After 11 years, Yoga has now become part of the lives of crores of people around the world, he further said. "Whether the Sydney Opera House or the Everest mountain, or the span of the ocean, the message is that Yoga is for everyone," said Modi. Yoga Leads People on Journey Towards Oneness, Marks Beginning of Ancient Practice Where Inner Peace Becomes Global Policy, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

Referring to Indian culture, the PM said it teaches us the value of "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah"—the welfare of all is one's sacred duty - and this journey from 'Me' to 'We' forms the foundation of service, dedication, and coexistence. The Prime Minister stated that it is this very thinking that fosters social harmony. Emphasising that yoga should not remain merely a personal practice, Modi said it should evolve into a medium for global partnerships. He called upon every nation and society to integrate yoga into their lifestyle and public policy and envision a collective effort to advance a peaceful, balanced, and sustainable world.

"Yoga should guide the world from conflict to cooperation, and from stress to solutions," he said. Further, Modi noted that through the National Ayush Mission, the message of yoga and wellness is being actively advanced across the country. According to the PM, the scale of events taking place in every corner of India reflects yoga's growing influence. Underlining the efforts of the Yoga Certification Board, which has trained more than 6.5 lakh volunteers and recognised around 130 institutions, the PM noted the inclusion of a 10-day yoga module in medical colleges as part of building a holistic wellness ecosystem.

He called upon everyone to transform yoga into a people's movement to lead the world towards peace, health, and harmony. This year, special contests such as Yoga with Family and youth-focused initiatives under Yoga Unplugged have been launched on platforms like MyGov and MyBharat, encouraging mass participation, said Modi. Modi congratulated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh for organising Yogandhra project. The 11th edition of the Yoga Day saw new records being made.

Naidu said that the state set 23 global records – two Guinness Records and 21 World Book of Records. Addressing media persons after performing Yoga along with PM Modi, Naidu said 3.03 lakh people gathered to perform the ancient lifestyle art, creating a world record for most people performing Yoga at a single location. "A total of 23 global records comprising 21 World Book of Records and two Guinness Records were created," he said. Further, about 22,122 tribal students simultaneously performed 108 Surya namaskar for 108 minutes in one location, thus creating the second Guinness World Record. This feat was achieved on Friday at Andhra University.