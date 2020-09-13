Mohd Adil who launched 'Your 11' fantasy league with some really unique features just announced the best marketing strategy for the league. The reason to say that is because 'Your 11' fantasy league now has a brand ambassador, Jonty Rhodes!

If you are a cricket fan or have any knowledge of the game, you know that Jonathan Neil Rhodes (popularly known as Jonty Rhodes) who played International cricket for South Africa is considered the greatest fielder of all times. As a matter of fact, it would never be an over statement if we termed Jonty Rhodes as the father of the modern and agile fielding tactics of cricket.

Mohd Adil, the man behind this unique Fantasy league titled 'Your 11' exclaimed, "We are excited to have Jonty Rhodes onboard as our brand ambassador. His name and image are synonymous to great fielding standards and a perfect sporting attitude. There couldn't have been a better combination than Jonty Rhodes and Your 11"

It is worth noting that ever since the rise of T20 cricket and other premier leagues, a number of fantasy leagues have emerged worldwide. Users of a fantasy league virtually create their own team from the pool of all active players in the tournament regardless of the team the player personally represents in the real world. The user gets to customize his or her personal team. Then the actual performance of these players with regards to runs scored and wickets taken for batsmen and bowlers respectively is converted into points. Users are rewarded on the basis of the overall performance of their own fantasy team based on these points.

What sets Your 11 apart and makes it a perfect fantasy league is that it also gives points for fielding and is the first ever fantasy league to introduce this aspect. Since fielding is the USP of Your 11, there couldnt have been a better choice than the God of Fielding in Cricket - Jonty Rhodes.

To all the users out there, we wish you great success with your fantasy teams for this season of the IPL.