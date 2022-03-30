Apps like Dream11 and MyFab11 have captured the attention of many people. The concept behind these massively successful platforms is fantasy cricket - When a cricket match is happening, users on the app make a “team” and make real players a part of their team. Two imaginary teams get into a match with each other. Whenever the real players score runs in the match these runs get added to the users team. The one with the highest runs on the board takes the bag.

This concept of fantasy sports has been around for more than 50 years but recently got a boost in our country. Millions of people take part in fantasy cricket leagues and hope to win prizes and points.

To understand more about this world, we asked one of the biggest fantasy cricket experts - Pratap Singh Rathod to help us know more.

Pratap Singh Rathod runs the Fantasy Prediction for Free YouTube channel and has sacked up a whopping 75 lakh views and 3 lakh subscribers. His videos centre around match and player analysis, strategy forming and other cricket news. Many flock to him to get help and guidance for Dream11 and MyFab11.

Rathod says - “Cricket is more than a game in our country, it is a cultural phenomenon. People are very passionate about it and for so long they could just watch it, but with fantasy cricket they can actually play along with the match in a way.”

“This has drawn in so many people because they get to move their mind muscles for cricket and now they watch matches with a renewed interest. And of course many times on fantasy cricket platforms a prize is on the line so it makes the situation even more dynamic and fun.”

“Through my channel, us cricket lovers get to unite and discuss all things cricket and with my insight I can help them with their fantasy cricket aspirations. If my work helps someone win I take pride in it, on Fantasy Prediction for Free, we win together!”.