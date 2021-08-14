The internet has really changed our lives. It has become even more useful after the introduction of search engines like Google, Bing, etc. These search engines help to filter data over the internet according to someone’s search query.

One can make a fortune out of it after mastering the skills needed to rank on these search engines’ SERPs. One example of such a person is Judhajeet Das. He has mastered the skill of search engine optimization and is helping many brands to get better exposure on these popular search engines.

Judhajeet Das started his journey 6 and a half years ago when he decided to start his own YouTube channel named TechyGeek. Young and filled with passion he started getting quite a good reach within a few months. But what did that young kid know about the tragedy life had planned for him. In late 2017 he lost his dad. Alone and hopeless, his life and his YouTube journey came to a standstill.

"The channel was actually having a good growth but came to an end in early 2018 because of a sudden permanent ban on monetization that broke my heart even more and I lost all my will to even work for my passion.", he says.

He had more coming his way. His board exams were in 4 months and he also was under the pressure of making money to fulfill his daily needs. But the reason we are reading about him today is because he didn’t give up at that time! He gave his boards and carried on to follow his passion.

"I met this guy on Google+ back in 2015, Animesh Singh. He was this passionate web developer who was looking to create a base of himself in the blogosphere and was actually the main inspiration behind me even coming to this Industry. I hit him up again out of desperation to learn something to work again in 2018 and thanks to him, he taught me the initials and principles of blogging and SEO which probably is why I’m today where I am."

Soon he decided to shift to professional blogging. Initial years were very difficult for him because SEO isn’t an easy skill to master. Back then he only did freelance link building and had a hard time maintaining a proper cash flow back then.

His hard work resulted in consistent results even if they were small. Slow and steady he started understanding SEO better and even strategized ideas that could provide better results for his clients. He started to take projects for small startups and individuals which gave him the exposure he needed to take his work to another level. He once achieved an astonishing target of 4,700 product sales for a small budding asian smartphone brand in the US and North American region within a short span of 1 month that shot him to the fame he holds now!

He started working with international brands and handled their SEO and marketing. It all started happening around mid-2019. He soon started being a media and PR strategist for various Asian smartphone and consumer goods brands that benefited a lot in competitive market regions from his ideas and ways.

Now he is running a small SEO and Marketing startup under his personal branding that provides PR and web solutions to startups and budding entrepreneurs. "2018 being my most painful and struggling year, has taught me too much about life and also given me the opportunity to rediscover myself as a Corporate professional today in the new space of Internet Businesses and Industries. Never looked back and haven’t felt I've achieved enough yet, but probably soon will!", he added.