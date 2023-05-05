The first Lunar Eclipse of the year is all set to be observed on May 5. This day will also mark Buddha Purnima 2023 in India. The full moon lunar eclipse will be occurring in Scorpio, making it a very emotionally trying time for them. This observance will also bring May's Flower Moon and will happen on Friday, May 5 at 11.14 am ET or 8.44 PM IST. Like any celestial event, this penumbral lunar eclipse will also have a different impact on different zodiac signs and will affect the behaviour, mood and events in everyone’s life. As we prepare to witness the first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, here is how this day will affect different star signs. Lunar Eclipse of May 5, 2023: Dos and Don'ts To Keep in Mind for Chandra Grahan Falling on Buddha Purnima.

Aries—March 21-April 19

The 2023 Lunar Eclipse over Scorpio will bring with it an array of new opportunities and chances your way. The only thing to remember is to not stand in your own way and bet on your dreams instead.

Taurus—April 20-May 20

While being strong is always so easy for you, this eclipse is going to unlock an array of emotions in your heart. At this point, it is important to remember that you need to allow yourself to be vulnerable in front of the people you love. There are people who want to be by your side, give them the opportunity to do just that.

Gemini—May 21-June 20

More often than not the challenges may seem too much to take on. And this eclipse will bring with it more curveballs that you may have to tackle. But trust the process and know that every curveball is an opportunity to grow and be better.

Cancer—June 21-July 22

The May 5 Lunar Eclipse is going to bring with it some much-needed breath of fresh air and a well-deserved break. The events in your life will also fill you with confidence and the newfound space will allow you to explore new avenues you never considered before.

Leo—July 23-August 22

The pain and challenges of the past few weeks are all culminating and the eclipse will bring with it the promise of a brighter and better tomorrow. Any Leos who have been tackling health issues will finally get some relief and their road to recovery will be quick and smooth.

Virgo—August 23-September 22

Everything you have strived for is just one step away. The lunar eclipse will bring you closer to your goals. Professional achievements are in the card, provided you trust yourself and the process. New opportunities are lying ahead, just knock on the right doors to find them.

Libra—September 23-October 22

Projects and goals that you have dedicated years towards, will finally bare fruitful results. Learn to tackle the stress and voice out exactly what you need to the right people and witness your life change for the better. The Lunar Eclipse brings with it a wave of happy news for you, which you have been long-expecting.

Scorpio—October 23-November 21

Since the Lunar Eclipse is over Scorpio, you will have one of the most emotionally consuming times of the year. The ups and downs of the day will seem too extreme. In these moments remember to ground yourself and voice your feelings to the loved ones in your life.

Sagittarius—November 22-December 21

While being honest is a trait you may be proud of, be mindful of the thin line between honesty and rudeness. Your words have more power than you remember and in the days following the eclipse being mindful of what you speak will help you excel further in life.

Capricorn—December 22-January 19

The lunar eclipse brings with it a period of unprecedented growth for you. Just make sure to take time out and reflect on the choices you make and how it impacts not only you but also those around you.

Aquarius—Jan 20-Feb 18

Everything you have worked for in the past few months will finally bear fruit. The lunar eclipse will bring with it the reward for all your patience.

Pisces—Feb 19-March 20

The eclipse will bring with it some drastic change. Be mindful of the decisions you make around this time and listen to what your body is telling you. Better days will lay ahead if you just stay patient and wait to turn the tide.

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India. This year, the celestial phenomenon falls on May 5 and will begin at 8:44 pm and end at 1:01 am on May 6. The Maximum Lunar Eclipse will occur at 10:52 on May 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).