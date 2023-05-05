Lunar Eclipse 2023 will fall on Friday, May 5. It will occur on the same day as Buddha Purnima and Vaisakh Purnima. The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in many parts of the world. A lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow, causing the moon to be darkened. There are several things one should keep in mind during the eclipse. According to astrology, a grahan has certain positive and negative effects on every person; therefore, one should take care of certain things during the eclipse. As you witness the first lunar eclipse of 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of do's and don'ts you must know for the day. Chandra Grahan Myths and Legends: Ahead of Lunar Eclipse of May 5, 2023, Here's All You Need To Know About the Celestial Event.

Dos

Keep yourself hydrated, call and be patient. Take a bath before and after the eclipse. Perform good deeds like charity and donation during the eclipse. Add Tulsi leaves to all the food and drink items to avoid the food getting impure. Indulge in spiritual activities and recite holy mantras.

Don'ts

Avoid cooking and consuming food during the eclipse. Avoid witnessing the grahan with the naked eye, as it will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. Do not step out of the house as it may radiate harmful rays. Pregnant women t should be extra cautious and stay away from sharp objects like scissors, knives, blades etc. Auspicious activities like performing Puja must be avoided during the eclipse.

A lunar eclipse is a strong celestial event, and by following the dos and don'ts, one can bring positive energy to their life.

