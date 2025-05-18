May 19, 2025, Special Days: A new Monday is here, and it marks the beginning of the week with several notable observances. This day honours Malcolm X Day, commemorating the legacy of the influential civil rights leader. This year, it will be the 100th birthday of Malcolm X. It is also Hepatitis Testing Day, which encourages awareness and proactive health screening. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy National Devil's Food Cake Day, celebrating the rich chocolate dessert. In the medical community, the day recognises the contributions of general practitioners with World Family Doctor Day. It also brings attention to chronic health conditions through World IBD Day and World Crohn's and Colitis Day, promoting global awareness of inflammatory bowel diseases. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 19, 2025 (Monday)

Malcolm X Day Hepatitis Testing Day National Devil's Food Cake Day World Family Doctor Day World IBD Day World Crohn's and Colitis Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 19, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:02 am on Monday, 19 May 2025 (IST)

6:02 am on Monday, 19 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:07 pm on Monday, 19 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Malcolm X (May 19, 1925 – February 21, 1965) JoJo Siwa Ruskin Bond Neelam Sanjiva Reddy (19 May 1913 – 1 June 1996) Marshmello Nawazuddin Siddiqui Siddarth Kaul André the Giant (19 May 1946 – 28 January 1993) Peter Mayhew (19 May 1944 – 30 April 2019) Pete Townshend Andrea Pirlo Sid Sriram Girish Karnad (19 May 1938 – 10 June 2019) Heather Watson

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 19

Jamsetji Tata Death Anniversary: 19 May 1904 (age 65 years), Bad Nauheim, Germany Vijay Tendulkar Death Anniversary: 19 May 2008 (age 80 years), Pune Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Death Anniversary: 19 May 1994 (age 64 years), New York, New York, United States Anne Boleyn Death Anniversary: 19 May 1536, Tower of London, London, United Kingdom

May 18, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2025 09:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).