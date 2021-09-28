Chillin Chameleons is taking advantage of the world of blockchain technology to change the world. Not only are they a unique art community, but they are also passionate about protecting our world’s oceans. By creating more than 10,000 pieces of NFT art, they support Pro2tect, a non-profit organization with a commitment to tackle the global plastics issue we face today. Through a multi-phased effort, Chillin Chameleons seeks to support Pro2tect as they create a cleaner world together.

Chillin Chameleon’s innovative products and designs using NFT blockchain technology have inspired influencers to support their cause. Through their efforts, they have a reach of over 20 million supporters. This is an NFT startup with a purpose of giving back, and with the help of their artist Nelson “Nell” Ortiz Jr (@fullnellart), that’s exactly what they plan to do. During Phase I, their 10,000 chameleons will launch at the ground floor price of 0.08 ETH, expecting to sell out in less than 24 hours.

In addition to their purchase, every Chameleon buyer will receive a PDF from Pro2tect on how to live a more eco-friendly life, and a select number of Chameleon holders will qualify to receive merchandise from the Pro2tect Eco Store. Once all the NFTs are minted, 10 lucky Chillin Chameleon holders will be selected for a free trip to Hawaii. They will help Pro2tect with beach clean-up efforts, and of course, enjoy some relaxation.

While cleaning the oceans and beaches is crucial for the ecosystem, founder Darren Fryer of Pro2tect plans to take it a step further. With a goal of installing the first Pyrolysis plant in Hawaii, their innovative efforts will disrupt the paradigm of what a sustainable environment should look like. It is all possible because of the contributions of the Chillin Chameleons community--a community passionate about the world’s oceans.

“We are proud to be partnered up with Pro2tect in order to fight the global plastic problem we are facing. The increase in plastic waste and inadequate disposable solutions is a problem which is affecting our environment,” says Kellan Ness of Chillin Chameleons.

As the success of the organization grows, so will the value of their NFT chameleons. Chillin Chameleons donates a portion of each initial sale, and an even bigger portion of each resale directly to Pro2tect’s efforts. Kellan and his team are dedicated without holding back. They do not deny fear, but see it as an opportunity for growth. “You punch fear in the face and keep putting one foot in front of the other. Life starts at the edge of your comfort zone,” says Kellan.

What’s next for Chillin Chameleons? They plan to continue their cause to further help the environment through their NFT drops and potentially create a metaverse. They also plan to support other nonprofits in the same way they have faithfully supported Pro2tect.