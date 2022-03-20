DNP3 has also founded Grid Stream Team, a streaming collective playing various games.DNP3 has earned a reputation for frequently giving away hundreds of dollars to fans. DNP3 has filled his streaming career with several sweepstakes and promotional giveaways from the very beginning.

DNP3 has started donating money in 2018 by first donating to AchilleFPS. After seeing the joy from donations, he started streaming a few months ago to share the fun, and the community has been excellent. DNP3 wanted to show the whole world how much helping others can bring joy to the world, so he showed streamers' actual reactions to his donations. By getting players together to appreciate each other's happiness, DNP3 has attempted to foster a sense of community and bring people together. The pandemic has been complex for everyone. Many couples had to cancel their weddings to keep others safe. A couple decided they didn't want to cancel their marriage. They planned to move it to a venue where everyone can join: the virtual world of "Minecraft." He hosted the entire event, showing off his credentials to viewers before moving his avatar to the wedding venue. Things quickly became messy as guests crowded around DNP3 as he attempted to sign the event's guestbook. After an announcement, DNP3 organized all into a queue. After a procession, DNP3 organized the ceremony, leading the couple through actual vows. After the couple got married, DNP3 announced that there would be dancing and small games to celebrate the happy couple. The event was wholesome, with people joining from all over the globe to celebrate and have a great time. The bride looked gorgeous, and the groom was joyous, and the event went off without any trouble.

In this industry, it's heartwarming to see someone like him dedicated to their streaming career to make other people happy.