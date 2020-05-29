Meet Martina Vismara, the Model Who Changed the Approach of Many by Making Them Love Their Bodies & Themselves

Self-love is all what Vismara professes & wishes to spread the message to people of loving their own bodies & to accept it with pride.

In a world that is so full of stereotypes, it is difficult sometimes to understand the different perspective people around us have for so many things that may concern the society overall we live in. It is a matter of concern because of the thoughts & outlook people have, especially for girls in many parts of the world. It is so prejudiced sometimes that many girls all around the globe even fear trying something for their career. It's high time we start seeing people with a positive approach & to accept them with what they believe & how they wish to live their lives.

One such courageous young girl all of only 19 years is Martina Vismara who went against the conventional norms of the society to become a model. She started her career in modeling two years ago at a clothing store in her city. At the same time, she even realized the power of social media & the amount of opportunities it can present her with & so she started to become active on social media platforms & with that also started to post the shots of her shooting. Vismara realized that she became a hit with her posts on the online platform achieving great success. The number of likes & her followers rose even more when she began to post funny videos with her friends doing crazy things all around the city.

Today Vismara enjoys about a following of 2.5 million on Instagram & the numbers are still growing. She shares her shots on social media which includes shots from her everyday life. Moreover, she also works for an energy drink. Vismara points out the reason behind sharing her shots on Instagram & that is purely because she loves her body. With this, she also wants people to understand that one must like their body & keep improving the same. She can't stretch her voice enough to emphasize on the fact that the most beautiful thing in life for any person is to love themselves.

The teenage sensation also believes that after spending hours working & training our bodies, one cannot hide it & it's great to show our efforts to others. On TikTok as well Vismara is a sensation with her comic videos & winning many hearts there as well. On speaking of the questions people always bombard her with regarding her choice of showing her body on social media, Vismara says that exposing oneself on social media is difficult & one must really need to be strong always & ready to face anything that can come their way. A society that lives on stereotypes considers a girl showing her body as a "bad girl" & this is what she despises & doesn't agree upon.

Vismara says that when you love your body when you love yourself, why can't it be shown? Her goal in life is to encourage & motivate people to love themselves & improve themselves, but most importantly, she wants people to accept their own selves. She wants to remove thoughts & ideas of people that consider girls as bad girls for showing their bodies. She wants to eliminate the hatred that spews from people for some girls who are bold & confident enough to show themselves.

In fact, Vismara believes in seeing the physiques of other girls as this motivates her to train her body & improve upon her herself & achieve her physical goals in life. If this is not spreading positivity amongst others, then what is? Well, we need more people like Vismara who can show us the right path for loving & accepting ourselves & encourage others to do the same.