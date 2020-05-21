Model and Actor Ayaan Khan Has Been Doubly Productive in Quarantine

Ayaan Khan

While we remain holed up due to the Covid-19 pandemic– with some people channelling more productivity than others – Ayaan has been on an overdrive. The celebrity model and Enterpreneur, known for his modelling, social activities and his upcoming projects in Bollywood. He is on the Goal to help the needy people and serve Humanity in this phase of Quarantine and Ramzan which he is celebrating on a silent scale with his family in Bangalore but being in Bangalore yet he is ensuring that his team is working out in Bangalore and even in Mumbai too by providing the *necessary food items and *precautionary items such as masks and hand-sanitizers* to the needy people.

He adds 'This Covid-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. While most of us are privileged enough to have food, shelter and a safe place, thousands of individuals find themselves completely helpless', so considering everybody as brothers and sisters I and my team are working on. *

I appreciate my team for working so dedicatedly in this situation,* and I also request the people who are willing to help others in this phase to contribute by contributing some funds to the Government. As Our Warriors and the Government is giving their best to ensure we are safe and healthy. “These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.

He did not wish to share any details on the charity being done by him and his team as he said that he is doing for the sake of humanity and for Blessings not publicity.

And Ayaan also said that “Men work hard, but women work miracles,” he told the outlet. “Because when the whole world's work stopped mother's didn’t stop working, women didn’t stop working. Carers didn’t stop working, so I also Salute the Angels along with the Warriors - *Doctors, Nurses, Policemen and the municipal staff, etc who are* fighting with this pandemic outside”

Asking about his Quarantine routine in Ramzan Ayaan says he is ensuring to continue his Workout and diet during the fastings as well. Being excited for his Album to release soon after the lockdown he mentions to have faith in God and stay calm and Pray for the World by staying home and staying safe.!